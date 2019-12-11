Guide to yesterday's Kuala Lumpur trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY
STAYER STAKES A - 1,800M
Shoqeet * canter/36.6. D'Great Light barrier/38. Maybe trot/36.3. Gabbar barrier/38.
CLASS 4 - 1,200M
Gadawon * 37.4. Speedy Demon 40.7. Confeat 38. Soon Seeker trot/pace work. D'Great Rich canter/39.2.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,200M
Raja Mahkota barrier/38. Ashhab * 41. Provocateur 40. Metagross canter/38.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200M
Northern Knight 43.6. Ground Attack * 36.7. Powerful Fighetr canter/38.8. The Crown Jewel * 37.5.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200M
Pokemon Baby barrier/38. Chika Chan * barrier/36.5. Tail Spin * pace work.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M
Gordon G canter/42. Calm And Tranquil canter/37.2. Smart Master 40.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M
Sweet Lodge 39.3. Nova Phoenix 44. Winning Tango 44. My Goodness trot/40. Orion canter/37.7. Trumps Up * pace work. Norman pace work.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400M
Trinity Dragon 43. Magical Talent canter/40. Merchant Marine 41.8.
Lucky Victory pace work. Ready To
Strike canter/gallop. Lady Liberty canter/40.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400M
Super Woman canter/44.6. Mighty Phoenix gallop. Good Lucky canter/43.5.
OPEN NOVICE - 1,200M
Radical Force 38.2. Maharib 37.4.
Alfares * canter/40.4. Fardus canter/40.4.
