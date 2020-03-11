Guide to yesterday's Kuala Lumpur trackwork

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SATURDAY

CLASS 3 - 1,600M

Sacred Galaxy 41. Moment Of Justice 36. Blue Danube 37.4. Sorbeta 35.8. D'Great Light 41.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,100M

Maestro Eclipse 42. Golden Kingdom galloped. Mr Wolff 34.8. Sand Bank canter/38.3. Totality canter/43. Elite Conqueror canter/pace work. Rampage 40.2.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,400M

First Command canter/38.6. Tilsworth Jacobi 37.4. Bella Veloce 37. Maidanz Beauty 36. Voyager 38.3. Maybe 37.4. Paltrow * 37.7.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,400M

Time To Invest canter/38.6. Create Abundance 38.5. Calvados 39.2. Trinity Spirit canter/40. Place Your Bet 35.8. O'Reilly Bay * canter/36.4. Confide 42. Chinese Tea canter/42.4. Lucky Justice pace work.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,400M

Trinity Lad 40. Hydrant 35.7. Jabbar * 36.5. Ghost Affair 40.7. Powerful Fighter canter/galloped. Flash One 35.7. Grand Knight 35.7. Introit 39.2. Machung Star 36.8. O'Reilly's Dancer 38.5.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,600M

Vain Tycoon 38.2. Heng Kingdom 39.6. Value Of Justice 38.3. William King 35.7. First Passthepost 36. Listen 37.9. JJ Star 35.7. Moonshine Mistress 39.5.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M

Super Hard 38.5. Catapult canter/galloped. All My Eye barrier test/35.6. Burgundy Heights 44.2.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200M

Mewtwo canter/43.2. Once A Thief 40. Alan canter/pace work. Smart Master 36.8. Swift 44. Emperor Warrior canter/pace work.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M

Happy Ghost barrier test/35.6. Calm And Tranquil canter/38.5. Gold Power canter/39. Sweet Lodge 41.1. Fortune Spirit 44. Talisman 38.3.

CLASS 5 (B) -1,400M

Elite Rocket canter/pace work. Arlo barrier practice/36. Air Power canter/38.8. Super Eight canter/40.2. Merchant Marine barrier practice/35.7. Good Lucky canter/41.2. Big Paris galloped.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,800M

God Of War canter/39.2. Ichika Bachika canter/39.2. New Sensation 36.8. First Success 38.5. M Seven canter/pace work. Smart Warrior pace work. Sunny barrier practice/35.7. Black Is Power 39.7.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

TUNKU GOLD CUP - 1,200M

Browcow barrier practice/36. Showboy 39.2. Super Winner canter/galloped.

Eclipse Splash 39.8. War Dragon 38. Platinum Life 39. Golden Tycoon 38. Buenos Aires 38.5. Star Genius 37.7.

SUPREME A - 1,200M

Mr Crowe * 36.7. Skydance Eclipse 38.3.

Stick Seeker 38.3. Captain Jazz barrier practice/37.6. Buenos Aires canter/38.5. Gariza 37.5. Sacred Tonic 37. Good News canter/40.7.

STAYER STAKES A - 2,000M

Mr Hopkins * 36.7. Secret Win 37.2. Royal Explorer canter/36.4. Shoqeet * barrier test/35.8.

CLASS 3 - 1,200M

High Council barrier practice/36. Sacred Surfer pace work. Why Not 38. First Precinct canter/39.5. Lim's Pershing canter/37. Bringer Of War 37.9. Peer Gynt 39.6.

CLASS 3 - 1,200M

Nova Falcon * canter/37. Dazzling Speed pace work. Ten Emperor 38.5. Astra pace work. Semantan Prince canter/38.6. First Dance * 37.9.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,100M

Ground Attack 37. Mise En Garde 36.6. Sakura Japan barrier practice/36. Looks Good 36.8.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,100M

Forsa Eclipse 38.2. Provocateur galloped.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M

Mai Darko barrier practice/36. Trinity Flying * pace work. Burbank pace work. Ami Eleven canter/40. What 35.8.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M

Blue Eyed Boy barrier test/36.6. Nova Phoenix 39.2. Wira Sakti 38.2. Orion canter/38. Street Of London 36.2. Mr Connery canter/37.9. Scorpion King pace work. Union Jac canter/42.7. Arecibo canter/38.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,100M

Unshadowed General 35.6. Mr Alfonso 35. Fantastic Eclipse 41.2. Call Me Invincible 36.8. Lim's Sphere 40. Miracle Wei Wei canter/40.3. Kyo canter/40.6. Alloloa 36.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,400M

Minutestomidnight canter/36. Magic Eclipse 42. America Tycoon 35.8. Leopard Eclipse 38.2. Nassim 38.2.