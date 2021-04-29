Guide to yesterday's Kuala Lumpur trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY
SUPREME A - 1,200M
Black Thorn 38.3.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,600M
Havana * 41.7.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,600M
D'Great Light * 38.5.
Pace work: Soon Seeker.
Value Of Justice canter/pace work.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M
Aussie Eagle 38.9.
Pace work: We're The World.
Slow work: Attention * back straight.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M
Golden Kingdom 38.6. Washington 38.7.
Pace work: Rainbow Fish and Catch Me Great.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M
I Am Midas 41.6. Thai Baht 40.1.
Pace work: Ideal Guide.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200M
Mewtwo 41.7. Nova Dashing * 37.8.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200M
Pace work: Smiddy Byrne.
OPEN NOVICE - 1,100M
Gifted * 39.9. Make Dream canter/38.2.
