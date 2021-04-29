Racing

Guide to yesterday's Kuala Lumpur trackwork

Apr 29, 2021 06:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

SUPREME A - 1,200M

Black Thorn 38.3.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,600M

Havana * 41.7.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,600M

D'Great Light * 38.5.

It’s Walker on the double
Racing

It's Walker on the double

Related Stories

Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

Yesterday's gallops by horses running at Kranji on Saturday

Latent Power blows them away

Pace work: Soon Seeker.

Value Of Justice canter/pace work.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M

Aussie Eagle 38.9.

Pace work: We're The World.

Slow work: Attention * back straight.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M

Golden Kingdom 38.6. Washington 38.7.

Pace work: Rainbow Fish and Catch Me Great.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M

I Am Midas 41.6. Thai Baht 40.1.

Pace work: Ideal Guide.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200M

Mewtwo 41.7. Nova Dashing * 37.8.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200M

Pace work: Smiddy Byrne.

OPEN NOVICE - 1,100M

Gifted * 39.9. Make Dream canter/38.2.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING