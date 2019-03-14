Guide to yesterday's Penang track
Guide to yesterday's Penang trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SATURDAY
Class 3 - 1,200M:
Slow work: Eatons Gold, Probably.
Class 5 (A) - 1,200M:
Slow work: Modric, Blixem, Amistad.
Class 5 (B) - 1,200M:
Slow work: Lee'sGolden Empire
Sonic Plus 43.9.
Class 5 (B) - 1,400M:
Slow work: D'Great Ares, D'Great Opulent. Pace work: Superb Seven.
Class 5 (B) - 1,400M:
Slow work: Colonel Lincoln, D'Great Easy.
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY
Cosmo A - 1,300M:
Pace work: Kerauno H, Duke Of Normandy. Aragorn 37.5.
Class 4 (A) - 1,200M:
Follow The Wind canter/44.5.
Class 5 (A) - 1,200M:
Pace work: Shredder.
Class 5 (A) - 1,400M:
Pace work: Eastwood H, D'Great Glory.
Restricted Maiden - 1,200M:
Pace work: Ace's Wild, Circuit Winner.
