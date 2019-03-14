Racing

Guide to yesterday's Penang track

Guide to yesterday's Penang trackwork

Mar 14, 2019 12:00 am

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SATURDAY

Class 3 - 1,200M:

Slow work: Eatons Gold, Probably.

Class 5 (A) - 1,200M:

Slow work: Modric, Blixem, Amistad.

Class 5 (B) - 1,200M:

Slow work: Lee'sGolden Empire

Toosbies breezed over the 600m in 36.7sec.
Toosbies all primed for battle

Sonic Plus 43.9.

Class 5 (B) - 1,400M:

Slow work: D'Great Ares, D'Great Opulent. Pace work: Superb Seven.

Class 5 (B) - 1,400M:

Slow work: Colonel Lincoln, D'Great Easy.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

Cosmo A - 1,300M:

Pace work: Kerauno H, Duke Of Normandy. Aragorn 37.5.

Class 4 (A) - 1,200M:

Follow The Wind canter/44.5.

Class 5 (A) - 1,200M:

Pace work: Shredder.

Class 5 (A) - 1,400M:

Pace work: Eastwood H, D'Great Glory.

Restricted Maiden - 1,200M:

Pace work: Ace's Wild, Circuit Winner.

