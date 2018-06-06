Guide to yesterday's Penang trackwork

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED FOR SUNDAY

CLASS 4 - 1,200m: Jutsu * 37.5. D'Great Glory canter/38.6. Polo Boy * 41.8. Molly Browne * 37.9. Black Ghost 43.2. Speed Flying canter/37.9.

CLASS 4 - 1,200m:

Cizen * barrier/35.8. D'Great Empress 44.5. Like A Jet 38.2. D'Great Ace canter/41.8. Polo Tycoon

CLASS 5 - 1,100m:

Marco Polo * 44.8. D'Great Lord trot/pace work. Super Bonus canter/40.5. Ghost City 42.1.

CLASS 5 - 1,100m:

Anak Warrior * canter/39.3. Swiss Bank * canter/35.4. Warn You Man pace work. Supreme Sasso canter/pace work. Cabrera 38.4. Lucky Money pace work.

CLASS 5 - 1,400m:

D'Great Talent * canter/38.7. I'm A Genius * canter/pace work. Baby Polo pace work. Equally Optimistic canter/40.6. Run Cheetah Run barrier/35.8. King Savinsky canter/37.1. Superb Seven * barrier/35.8. BM Power 39.7.

CLASS 5 - 1,400m:

Mr Whyte 39.5. Sonic-X 40.8. Takeaim * canter/pace work.

CLASS 5 - 1,400m:

Black Is Power * 40.4. D'Great Ares trot/pace work. All Wealth 41.6. Turned Out canter/38.3. Orange 44.7. First Option barrier/36.1. Philip canter/38.2. Super Red canter/37.3. Royal Choice 44.7. Satellite Legend barrier/36.1.

MAIDEN - 1,300m:

Mystical Star * 37.5. War Story canter/39.3. Snaggle Puss canter/43.6. D'Great Dragon * canter/40.9. Best Dream 43.2. D'Great Easy canter/43.6. Silver Man canter/38.7.