Guide to yesterday's Penang trackwork

Oct 31, 2019 06:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SATURDAY

TUESDAY'S TRACKWORK

Class 4 (B) - 1,200M

Louey Veloce 38.1.

Class 5 (A) - 1,100M

Racing Talent barrier practice/39.1. Marco Polo 43.9. Cheron Warrior barrier practice/39.1.

Class 5 (A) - 1,300M

Tun O'Reilly canter/42.3. Raise Me Up barrier test/ 39.1. Black Is Power canter/pace work. Polo Tycoon 43.7. Equally Optimistic canter/38.3.

Class 5 (B) - 1,300M

D'Great World canter/42.3. Mr Whyte 40.7. Walters Bay canter/41.1. Black Ghost canter/pace work.

Slow work: Eastwood.

Class 5 (A) - 1,700M

Slow work: Destiny Knight, Natural Water, Superb Seven.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

Class 3 - 1,400M

Golden Tycoon * canter/42.1. Southern Man canter/pace work. Awatere canter/42.3. Terms Of Reference canter/44.1.

Class 4 (A) ­- 1,200M

D'Great Spirit canter/pace work.

Class 4 (B) - 1,200M

Slow work: Lucky Sixtysix.

Class 4 (B) - 1,700M

Tongariro * 38.1.

Class 5 (B) - 1,100M

D'Great Lord canter/pace work.

Class 5 (A) - 1,300M

Peer Gynt canter/pace work. Asian Tiger canter/44.1. Fortyeight Queen barrier practice/39.1.

Open Maiden - 1,300M

Grasswood Star canter/39.7. D'Great Chance canter/44.9. Golden States canter/pace work. Strong Man 42.7. Mr Right 40.1 Emki Empress canter/pace work. Mystical Mars canter/39.7.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY

WEDNESDAY'S TRACKWORK

Class 5 (A) - 1,300M

Raise Me Up sand ring. Whisperinthewind slow work. Aussie Eagle sand ring.

Class 5 (B) - 1,300M

Black Ghost sand ring. Eastwood canter/pace work.

Class 5 (A) - 1,700M

Amistad sand ring. Natural Water slow work. Superb Seven sand ring.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

Class 3 - 1,400M

Elusive Emperor slow work. Southern Man sand ring. Awatere slow work. Terms Of Reference slow work.

Class 4 (A) ­- 1,200M

D'Great Spirit slow work.

Class 4 (B) - 1,200M

Lucky Sixtysix * canter/pace work.

Class 4 (B) - 1,700M

D'Great Opulent slow work.

Class 5 (A) - 1,300M

BM Power sand ring. Peer Gynt

sand ring.

Open Maiden - 1,300M

Emki Empress slow work.

Mystical Mars sand ring.

