Guide to yesterday's Penang trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SATURDAY
TUESDAY'S TRACKWORK
Class 4 (B) - 1,200M
Louey Veloce 38.1.
Class 5 (A) - 1,100M
Racing Talent barrier practice/39.1. Marco Polo 43.9. Cheron Warrior barrier practice/39.1.
Class 5 (A) - 1,300M
Tun O'Reilly canter/42.3. Raise Me Up barrier test/ 39.1. Black Is Power canter/pace work. Polo Tycoon 43.7. Equally Optimistic canter/38.3.
Class 5 (B) - 1,300M
D'Great World canter/42.3. Mr Whyte 40.7. Walters Bay canter/41.1. Black Ghost canter/pace work.
Slow work: Eastwood.
Class 5 (A) - 1,700M
Slow work: Destiny Knight, Natural Water, Superb Seven.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY
Class 3 - 1,400M
Golden Tycoon * canter/42.1. Southern Man canter/pace work. Awatere canter/42.3. Terms Of Reference canter/44.1.
Class 4 (A) - 1,200M
D'Great Spirit canter/pace work.
Class 4 (B) - 1,200M
Slow work: Lucky Sixtysix.
Class 4 (B) - 1,700M
Tongariro * 38.1.
Class 5 (B) - 1,100M
D'Great Lord canter/pace work.
Class 5 (A) - 1,300M
Peer Gynt canter/pace work. Asian Tiger canter/44.1. Fortyeight Queen barrier practice/39.1.
Open Maiden - 1,300M
Grasswood Star canter/39.7. D'Great Chance canter/44.9. Golden States canter/pace work. Strong Man 42.7. Mr Right 40.1 Emki Empress canter/pace work. Mystical Mars canter/39.7.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY
WEDNESDAY'S TRACKWORK
Class 5 (A) - 1,300M
Raise Me Up sand ring. Whisperinthewind slow work. Aussie Eagle sand ring.
Class 5 (B) - 1,300M
Black Ghost sand ring. Eastwood canter/pace work.
Class 5 (A) - 1,700M
Amistad sand ring. Natural Water slow work. Superb Seven sand ring.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY
Class 3 - 1,400M
Elusive Emperor slow work. Southern Man sand ring. Awatere slow work. Terms Of Reference slow work.
Class 4 (A) - 1,200M
D'Great Spirit slow work.
Class 4 (B) - 1,200M
Lucky Sixtysix * canter/pace work.
Class 4 (B) - 1,700M
D'Great Opulent slow work.
Class 5 (A) - 1,300M
BM Power sand ring. Peer Gynt
sand ring.
Open Maiden - 1,300M
Emki Empress slow work.
Mystical Mars sand ring.
