Guide to yesterday's Penang trackwork

Dec 20, 2018 06:00 am

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

COSMO B - 1,200M:

Kerauno * canter/43.3.

Slow work: Bring Money Home.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,200M:

Slow work: Happy Baby and Our Genius.

You Are Genius canter/pace work.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200M:

Heart Feeling canter/36.7.

Slow work: Cizen Man.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,100M:

Lee's Surprise canter/44.7. Secret Spice canter/43.3.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,100M:

Zac Gallant canter/pace work.

Slow work: Multi Wealth.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,100M:

Slow work: Triple Coin, Prohibition and Rangitaiki.

Pace work: Lucky Money.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,700M:

Elusive Genius * canter/pace work.

D'Great Glory/pace work.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,700M:

Slow work: D'Great Opulent.

