Guide to yesterday's Penang trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY
COSMO B - 1,200M:
Kerauno * canter/43.3.
Slow work: Bring Money Home.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,200M:
Slow work: Happy Baby and Our Genius.
You Are Genius canter/pace work.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200M:
Heart Feeling canter/36.7.
Slow work: Cizen Man.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,100M:
Lee's Surprise canter/44.7. Secret Spice canter/43.3.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,100M:
Zac Gallant canter/pace work.
Slow work: Multi Wealth.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,100M:
Slow work: Triple Coin, Prohibition and Rangitaiki.
Pace work: Lucky Money.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,700M:
Elusive Genius * canter/pace work.
D'Great Glory/pace work.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,700M:
Slow work: D'Great Opulent.
