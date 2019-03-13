Guide to yesterday's Penang trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY
Class 3 - 1,200M:
World Harmony barrier practice/35.9. Awatere barrier practice/35.6.Southern Man canter/40.6.
Banded 51 - 74 - 1,700M:
Easter Mate canter/41.5. Mary King canter/35.6. Jutsu canter/36.5.
Class 4 (A) - 1,200M:
Funkadelic pace work H. Louey Veloce pace work.
Class 4 (B) - 1,400M:
Mazandaran 39.4. Mystical Star 37.7. Secret Spice pace work.
Class 5 (A) - 1,200M:
Star King canter/42.8. Marco Polo pace work. Mirotic pace work. How Huge canter/41.2.
Class 5 (B) - 1,200M:
Mr Right pace work. Royal Choice canter/40.5.
Class 5 (B) - 1,400M:
D'Great Ares pace work. Destiny Knight 40.5. First Option barrier practice/38.9.
Class 5 (B) - 1,400M:
Equally Optimistic 38.4. Aguero canter/44.1. D'Great Easy pace work.
Ghost City pace work.
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY
Cosmo A - 1,300M:
White Chin canter/41.5.
Class 4 (B) - 1,200M:
Pulau Pinang 39.3. Cizen barrier practice/35.9. Team Winner canter/39.1.
Polo Boy pace work. Robben pace work.
Class 4 (A) - 1,400M:
Windchaser canter/39.7.
Class 5 (A) - 1,200M:
D'Great Lord pace work. Super Woman canter/39.3. Black Ghost 44.6. Heart Feeling canter/36.6. Our Friendly Diva pace work. Polo Tycoon44.3.
Class 5 (B) - 1,200M:
Baby Polo pace work. Dark Express canter/40.1. Bail Out barrier practice/35.9.
Strong Man 43.5. Delta Wing canter/44.5. Rangitaiki barrier practice/35.6.
Class 5 (A) - 1,400M:
Toko pace work H. Best Dream 41.1.
Restricted Maiden - 1,200M:
Unchained Melody 38.1.
