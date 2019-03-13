Racing

Guide to yesterday's Penang trackwork

Mar 13, 2019 12:00 am

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY

Class 3 - 1,200M:

World Harmony barrier practice/35.9. Awatere barrier practice/35.6.Southern Man canter/40.6.

Banded 51 - 74 - 1,700M:

Easter Mate canter/41.5. Mary King canter/35.6. Jutsu canter/36.5.

Class 4 (A) - 1,200M:

Funkadelic pace work H. Louey Veloce pace work.

Lim's Dream (blue cap) turned in a fine gallop on the training track yesterday.
Lim's Dream set to come true

Class 4 (B) - 1,400M:

Mazandaran 39.4. Mystical Star 37.7. Secret Spice pace work.

Class 5 (A) - 1,200M:

Star King canter/42.8. Marco Polo pace work. Mirotic pace work. How Huge canter/41.2.

Class 5 (B) - 1,200M:

Mr Right pace work. Royal Choice canter/40.5.

Class 5 (B) - 1,400M:

D'Great Ares pace work. Destiny Knight 40.5. First Option barrier practice/38.9.

Class 5 (B) - 1,400M:

Equally Optimistic 38.4. Aguero canter/44.1. D'Great Easy pace work.

Ghost City pace work.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

Cosmo A - 1,300M:

White Chin canter/41.5.

Class 4 (B) - 1,200M:

Pulau Pinang 39.3. Cizen barrier practice/35.9. Team Winner canter/39.1.

Polo Boy pace work. Robben pace work.

Class 4 (A) - 1,400M:

Windchaser canter/39.7.

Class 5 (A) - 1,200M:

D'Great Lord pace work. Super Woman canter/39.3. Black Ghost 44.6. Heart Feeling canter/36.6. Our Friendly Diva pace work. Polo Tycoon44.3.

Class 5 (B) - 1,200M:

Baby Polo pace work. Dark Express canter/40.1. Bail Out barrier practice/35.9.

Strong Man 43.5. Delta Wing canter/44.5. Rangitaiki barrier practice/35.6.

Class 5 (A) - 1,400M:

Toko pace work H. Best Dream 41.1.

Restricted Maiden - 1,200M:

Unchained Melody 38.1.

