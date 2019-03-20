Guide to yesterday's Penang trackwork
GUIDE TO YESTERDAY'S PENANG TRACKWORK
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY
Class 4 (A) - 1,300M:
Pace work: Happy Baby * , General Tycoon. Pulau Pinang canter/43.3.
Class 4 (B) - 1,300M:
Asian Tiger barrier practice/35.9.
Class 4 (B) - 1,300M:
Black Is Power 44.6.
Banded 38-61 - 1,600M:
Grand Canyon canter/38.1.
Class 5 (A) - 1,300M:
Mr Whyte 39.9.
Class 5 (A) - 1,300M:
Pace work: Super Hard.
Class 5 (B) - 1,300M:
D'Great Perfect barrier practice/35.9.
Speedy Nancho barrier practice/35.9.
Big Ghost canter/43.3.
Class 5 (A) - 1,700M:
Natural Water canter/38.6.
Class 5 (A) - 1,700M:
Tongariro 44.9. Satellite Turbo 44.2. Swan Song 40.1. Ghost City 42.5.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now