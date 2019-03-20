Racing

Guide to yesterday's Penang trackwork

Mar 20, 2019 06:00 am

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

Class 4 (A) - 1,300M:

Pace work: Happy Baby * , General Tycoon. Pulau Pinang canter/43.3.

Class 4 (B) - 1,300M:

Asian Tiger barrier practice/35.9.

Class 4 (B) - 1,300M:

Black Is Power 44.6.

Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

Banded 38-61 - 1,600M:

Grand Canyon canter/38.1.

Class 5 (A) - 1,300M:

Mr Whyte 39.9.

Class 5 (A) - 1,300M:

Pace work: Super Hard.

Class 5 (B) - 1,300M:

D'Great Perfect barrier practice/35.9.

Speedy Nancho barrier practice/35.9.

Big Ghost canter/43.3.

Class 5 (A) - 1,700M:

Natural Water canter/38.6.

Class 5 (A) - 1,700M:

Tongariro 44.9. Satellite Turbo 44.2. Swan Song 40.1. Ghost City 42.5.

