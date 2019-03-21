Racing

GUIDE TO YESTERDAY'S PENANG TRACKWORK

GUIDE TO YESTERDAY'S PENANG TRACKWORK

Mar 21, 2019 06:00 am

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

Class 4 (A) - 1,300M:

Slow work: Happy Baby, Pulau Pinang,

General Tycoon.

Class 4 (B) - 1,300M:

Slow work: Cizen.

Class 4 (B) - 1,300M:

Racing

WEDNESDAY'S HONG KONG RESULTS

Related Stories

Master Of Malibu in good shape

GUIDE TO YESTERDAY'S KRANJI TRACKWORK

Marine Treasure raring to go

Slow work: Star King, King Force, Black Is Power.

Class 5 (A) - 1,300M:

Slow work: Cheron Warrior, Eastwood.

Class 5 (A) - 1,300M:

Slow work: Super Hard, Born A Fighter, Heart Feeling.

Class 5 (B) - 1,300M:

Slow work: Amistad, Rangitaiki, Big Ghost.

Class 5 (A) - 1,700M:

Slow work: Mystical Star, Toko, Natural Water.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING