GUIDE TO YESTERDAY'S PENANG TRACKWORK
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY
Class 4 (A) - 1,300M:
Slow work: Happy Baby, Pulau Pinang,
General Tycoon.
Class 4 (B) - 1,300M:
Slow work: Cizen.
Class 4 (B) - 1,300M:
Slow work: Star King, King Force, Black Is Power.
Class 5 (A) - 1,300M:
Slow work: Cheron Warrior, Eastwood.
Class 5 (A) - 1,300M:
Slow work: Super Hard, Born A Fighter, Heart Feeling.
Class 5 (B) - 1,300M:
Slow work: Amistad, Rangitaiki, Big Ghost.
Class 5 (A) - 1,700M:
Slow work: Mystical Star, Toko, Natural Water.
