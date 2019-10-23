Guide to yesterday's Penang trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SATURDAY
Cosmo A - 1,100M
Aragorn canter/41.7.
Slow work: Time Odyssey, Royal Ruler, Arif.
Pace work: Kerauno, White Chin.
Class 4 (A) - 1,300M
Pace work: Astro Fame, Ace's Wild.
Slow work: Unchained Melody.
Class 4 (B) - 1,300M
Slow work: Castle Choice, General Tycoon, Happy Baby, Turquoise King.
Pace work: Polo Boy.
Class 4 (B) - 1,300M
Khudawand barrier practice/ 37.1.
Slow work: Jacks Secret, D'Great Spirit.
Pace work: Grand Canyon, Tarzan Boy.
Class 5 (A) - 1,200M
BM Power 42.9. Germanic H canter/41.7.
Martello barrier practice/38.2. Equally Optimistic canter/40.4.
Pace work: Team Winner.
Slow work: Whisperinthewind, Windrunner, D'Great Lord.
Class 5 (A) - 1,200M
D'Great Ace canter/40.4.
Pace work: Modric, Robben.
Slow work: Hallelujah, Mirotic.
Class 5 (B) - 1,200M
Justice Grace 42.1. Dark Express 37.4. Tilsworth Joshi barrier test/ 37.1. Eastwood canter/40.6. Ghost Spirit canter/40.6.
Slow work: Golden States.
Pace work: Bastion, Ghost City.
Class 5 (A) - 1,600M
Destiny Knight barrier test/37.1. Best Dream 39.5. Aguero canter/40.6.
Slow work: D'Great Opulent, Mystical Star, Rich And Smart, Shredder.
Class 5 (B) - 1,600M
Amistad H fast work. Supreme Sasso canter/40.6. Natural Water canter/41.2. Our River Dancer canter/38.9. Superb Seven 43.2.
Slow work: Baymax, Napoleon, Satellite Turbo.
Pace work: Super Red, D'Great Glory.
