Guide to yesterday's Penang trackwork

Oct 23, 2019 12:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SATURDAY

Cosmo A - 1,100M

Aragorn canter/41.7.

Slow work: Time Odyssey, Royal Ruler, Arif.

Pace work: Kerauno, White Chin.

Class 4 (A) - 1,300M

Pace work: Astro Fame, Ace's Wild.

Slow work: Unchained Melody.

Desmond Koh (above) , trainer of Sun Rectitude and Lee Freedman, trainer of Sun General.
Suns shine on muggy morning

Class 4 (B) - 1,300M

Slow work: Castle Choice, General Tycoon, Happy Baby, Turquoise King.

Pace work: Polo Boy.

Class 4 (B) - 1,300M

Khudawand barrier practice/ 37.1.

Slow work: Jacks Secret, D'Great Spirit.

Pace work: Grand Canyon, Tarzan Boy.

Class 5 (A) - 1,200M

BM Power 42.9. Germanic H canter/41.7.

Martello barrier practice/38.2. Equally Optimistic canter/40.4.

Pace work: Team Winner.

Slow work: Whisperinthewind, Windrunner, D'Great Lord.

Class 5 (A) - 1,200M

D'Great Ace canter/40.4.

Pace work: Modric, Robben.

Slow work: Hallelujah, Mirotic.

Class 5 (B) - 1,200M

Justice Grace 42.1. Dark Express 37.4. Tilsworth Joshi barrier test/ 37.1. Eastwood canter/40.6. Ghost Spirit canter/40.6.

Slow work: Golden States.

Pace work: Bastion, Ghost City.

Class 5 (A) - 1,600M

Destiny Knight barrier test/37.1. Best Dream 39.5. Aguero canter/40.6.

Slow work: D'Great Opulent, Mystical Star, Rich And Smart, Shredder.

Class 5 (B) - 1,600M

Amistad H fast work. Supreme Sasso canter/40.6. Natural Water canter/41.2. Our River Dancer canter/38.9. Superb Seven 43.2.

Slow work: Baymax, Napoleon, Satellite Turbo.

Pace work: Super Red, D'Great Glory.

HORSE RACING