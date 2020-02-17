Gutsy Coming Through

Jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin (in yellow vest) driving Coming Through to race past Nationality (No. 12) by a head for his fourth success from seven starts on Friday night.

If it ain't broke, why fix it?

That's trainer Desmond Koh's mantra regarding his rising sprinter Coming Through's future endeavours.

After welcoming his charge's fourth success - and first over the Polytrack 1,200m - on Friday night in the $70,000 Class 3 race, Koh is not about to change a winning formula.

Coming Through's other three wins were over the Poly 1,100m, so the alternate track will still be his go.

At his only test on turf, the four-year-old Kiwi-bred ran sixth and returned lame.

"If it ain't broke, why fix it? I will stick to 1,200m, he showed a lot of fight, a lot of heart tonight," said Koh.

"The pace was quick. If it was any slower, he would probably have needed more distance. He loves the Polytrack and I'll stick to such races for now."

Raced by Koh's 2012 Emirates Singapore Derby winner Chase Me's owner, Tan Huat Stable, Coming Through is certainly shaping up as a moneyspinner.

In only seven starts, the horse has boosted his bank account to about the $110,000 mark.

Jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin deserves all the accolades for his masterful ride on Coming Through, although he had to do it the hard way.

Smothered in the middle of the pack and giving the leaders about five lengths off a nippy pace, the French jockey took his mount out in search of an opening.

Once he got it, he rode like a man possessed and managed to squeeze Coming Through to win in a tight finish.

The $20 favourite beat Nationality by a head, with last-start winner Beau Geste third, half a length away.

The winning time was a smart 1min 11.33sec.

"This win means a lot to me. I rode this horse at his last start when he ran on for third. It's been teamwork, we've prepared this horse to be spot-on for this race," said Beuzelin, who also won on the Michael Clements-trained newcomer Knight Love.

"The plan was not to be so far back. At the back of my mind, the pace was too fast.

"This horse is so great, he is so brave and caught up with the first horse. He is a gentleman of a horse and he deserved the win.

"The further he goes, the better he goes. We don't know his limits, but he'll probably come on from tonight's run."