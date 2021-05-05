Guy Dragon loves Happy Valley

RACE 1 (1,200M)

7 TAKINGUFURTHER is better than his record suggests. He just needs the right run and a few favours to be competitive.

5 HAPPY PROFIT is looking to reverse his last-start struggles after he was caught wide early on. Zac Purton jumps aboard again and he should be right in it.

10 ORIENTAL AMIGO mixes his form but is closing in on a first Hong Kong win.

11 NOBLE DESIRE is next best. He slots in light and gets his chance.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

1 ROYAL BOMB has a bit of class about him and it wouldn't surprise to see him go one better. He draws well for Joao Moreira, which should see him get the run of the race.

2 SUNNY STAR is nothing short of consistent. He's a course and distance winner who should be able to test this bunch with his powerful finish.

5 SMOOTHIES can roll forward under Purton. He'll look the winner at some stage.

8 GALLANT CROWN won three on the bounce before finishing sixth at his latest.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

9 HAPPY GATHERING is on the up. He's open to further improvement which holds him in good stead.

1 HARMONY FIRE won well three starts ago. He draws well and Jerry Chau's seven-pound claim gets him in well at the weights.

5 SUGAMO finished a close-up fourth on debut. He's another who is open to improvement.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

6 INNO LEGEND has gone close on a number of occasions and he gets his chance once again. The draw suits and it wouldn't surprise to see him bounce back to form.

3 AMBITIOUS HEART is the veteran with five wins from 51 starts. The seven-pound claim from Chau enhances his claims.

1 WHISKEY NEAT has proven a costly customer. He'll roll forward and play catch me if you can.

10 MOONLUCK is on the up. He's lightly raced and open to further improvement

RACE 5 (1,200M)

6 VIGOR CHAMP is looking for back-to-back wins. He draws well and rates as the one to beat, off the back of a dominant effort last time over this course and distance under Karis Teetan.

1 SHOWINA won well from the front last time out. Suspect he does the same again under Blake Shinn.

12 CHAMPION PRIDE slots in light. He's lightly raced but is showing that he is slowly coming to hand.

5 EXUBERANT gets gate one and Purton engaged. He has ability and is worth keeping safe.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

4 JOLLY HONOUR draws well and is a two-time course and distance winner. The strong booking of Alexis Badel bears close watching and, from the inside gate, he should get every opportunity.

7 RAINBOW LIGHT is looking to snap a run of consecutive second-placed efforts. He should be thereabouts again.

2 DREAM WARRIORS is nothing short of consistent, having notched a hat-trick of top-three finishes. He only needs to offset the wide gate.

1 REGENCY MASTER has narrowly missed scoring in his last two starts. Purton retains the ride and with a smooth run he is capable of testing this group.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

5 HARMONY N HOME draws well and he should get a charmed run throughout. He won well two starts ago and his consistency should see him hanging around at the finish.

4 STOCK LEGEND has made a remarkable rise through the grades this term with four wins from seven starts. He's looking to go back-to-back.

11 FORTE slots in light and isn't without a chance of recapturing the form that saw him win on debut four starts ago. He bears close watching.

2 DANCING FIGHTER should improve second-up and is aided by the booking of Moreira.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

8 TRANSCENDENT closed off nicely last time out, enough to suggest that a win was nearing. This is a difficult contest but the speed should be on, which will suit him.

7 MAJESTIC STAR has caught the eye across both of his outings this term. His strong booking of Moreira warrants respect.

5 SPECIAL M steps out on debut. He trialled well recently and it wouldn't surprise to see him figure first-up.

1 CAPITAL STAR is a lightly raced youngster. He's a talent but the wide gate makes things tricky. Still, he can show up.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

8 GUY DRAGON is two for two at Happy Valley this season. With the right run under Moreira, he is the one to beat as he bids to make it a perfect three at the city course.

1 WILL POWER gets a handy seven-pound claim and has knocked together a few competitive runs over this course and distance. He can figure if he can offset the awkward gate.

4 SILVER FIG is looking to notch a hat-trick of wins. He commands respect from gate two.

2 CALIFORNIA RAD is nothing short of consistent.

