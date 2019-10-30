Gwendolyn looks in fine form for 'ladies' race

RACE 1 (1,100M)

(2) DURAN looks well placed. The well bred four-year-old can open his account for in-form trainer Gary Rich.

(1) SHINING BRIGHT has come in for support and didn't run a bad race over further at Scottsville.

(4) NOBLE BEAT is speedy on his day and can get away for his in form yard.

(3) TUSCAN KISS and (10) SALAH'S GIRL can show.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(10) ENRAPTURE is improving and more importantly enjoyed this longer trip the first time she tried it.

(2) AMBERBELL is coming along nicely and is one of two older fillies that could test the youngsters.

(1) RETRIAL was a short head behind her but has drawn wide - still has a say.

(5) MISSION BEACH tries blinkers.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(9) GWENDOLYN was able to quicken on the grass to win her second official start and could be successful on her handicap debut in this mares and fillies race.

(8) SPRING BREEZE held on last but has a 4kg claimer and should make them run.

(7) SPIFFY was dangerous behind her and should be right there.

(10) CERSEI won well and can improve further. More in it.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(8) SMART SOX has been going about it the right way. He has run well on Poly and turf and should know all about it now.

(1) VELVET SEASON is racing fresh after a rest and he should be in contention.

(5) MASTER DANCER goes further without blinkers. He is well bred and could place.

(2) HEAD BOY and (3) CASSIUS COLT should threaten at best.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(7) BLUE FLOWER caught the eye after a rest. She has run in stronger races and can build on that last run to win.

(8) FIRE FAERIE and (11) ROYAL KITTY have been knocking on the door and should come on further with experience.

(1) STORMBORNE THUNDER and (12) SUCH A RUSH have been training with gusto.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) PURPLE PURSUASION and (5) SMILEY KYLIE meet again in a handicap against older rivals. The former has good gate speed and, with Anton Marcus up, could confirm form over the latter. But both can improve.

(4) SUZI WOO won well before a break but has drawn wide.

(3) LA VALETTE seems capable and has drawn well.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(8) HEY BOY should be in top form after running two crackers in a row. He has drawn wide, however.

(3) GRADUATE will be going all out for a hat-trick. He has been amazing, winning over 1,200m and 1,400m on turf and Poly.

(1) SOCRATES is a top sort that may just need it.

(7) RED SHIFT is another with ability and is a candidate for those novelty bets.