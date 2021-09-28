Hadeer lands hat-trick

With her double on Ablest Ascend and Hadeer, apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow has brought her tally to nine winners.

The first-season rider, who had many exasperating seconds before breaking the duck on Axel on April 24, is now just one winner shy of losing her claim - from 4kg to 3kg.

Both her victories were plain and simple - jump and run.

The Michael Clements-trained and Tivic Stable-owned Ablest Ascend took the $50,000 Class 4 Div 1 event over the Polytrack 1,000m by 11/2 lengths in 58.96sec. Hadeer, trained by her master, Mark Walker, was even more convincing.

The Fortuna NZ Racing Stable-owned six-year-old defied a promotion to land a hat-trick by capturing the $70,000 Class 3 event over 1,200m on turf by three lengths in 1min 10.26sec.

Seow certainly has an affinity with Hadeer. Th e horse was ridden by eight different riders before but only Benny Woodworth was successful once.

With Seow, the Australian-bred gelding has won his last three outings -for a total of 93/4 lengths. His two preceding back-to-back successes were in Class 4. His first win was also in that class.

Taking on Class 3 opposition for the first time on Saturday, the $11 favourite was just as authoritative.

The resuming Starlight, winner of the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic over 1,400m, did trim off a couple of lengths, but Hadeer was never in danger of losing his three-in-a-row bid.

"It was a good effort today. He was taken on from the 800m to the turn, but he did well to kick away," said Walker.

"Jerlyn cuddled him up in the early stages, and didn't need to pull the stick on him in the straight. They get along very well. There is a Class 3 race over 1,200m at the end of October for him."

With his fourth win from 14 starts, Hadeer has amassed $96,000 in stakes.