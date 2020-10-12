Hakim cleared to resume riding trackwork, races

Last-start dead-heat winner Yulong Fast Steed taking the final race on Saturday to give jockey Ruan Maia a hat-trick at Kranji. The Brazillian had won on Muraahib in Race 9 and Aramaayo in the Raffles Cup in Race 10.

Apprentice jockey Hakim Kamaruddin has been cleared to ride in trackwork and races, after passing his urine clearing sample on Friday.

On Sept 18, he was stood down after an irregularity had been detected in his urine sample taken during the Singapore race meeting on Aug 23.

At the conclusion of an inquiry on Friday, evidence was tendered that Hakim was under medication (cough syrup) prescribed by a medical practitioner.

The Singapore Turf Club chief analyst confirmed that the laboratory findings were consistent with the medication prescribed to the rider.

The stewards were satisfied that the failed sample was as a result of this medication and took no direct action regarding the failed sample result.

Evidence was also tendered that Hakim had not declared this medication when required to.

As such, he pleaded guilty to a charge in that when selected to provide a urine sample on Aug 23, he did not declare that he was taking cough syrup as part of his medication.

He was fined $2,000 and advised of his right of appeal.

On Tuesday, he submitted a clearing sample which was reported as being clear.