Hakim suspended one race day

Apprentice jockey Hakim Kamaruddin will miss this Saturday's Kranji meeting because of his suspension. TNP FILE PHOTO
Sep 15, 2020 06:00 am

Apprentice jockey Hakim Kamaruddin will miss this Saturday's Kranji meeting after being suspended one race day for careless riding on Fireworks in Race 4 last Saturday.

It was established that, near the 800m mark, he permitted his mount to shift inwards, leaving insufficient room for runners to his inside.

This resulted in Winning Power being taken inwards across the rightful running of Kranji Gold, who had to be checked.

He was advised of his right of appeal.

