Hamama set for a rousing debut

It was just a week ago that we pointed you in the direction of Hamama.

That was after the four-year-old mare came with a huge run in the closing stages of her 1,000m trial when second to stablemate Sacred Gift. It was her third trial after her first in late June.

We said that when trainer Mark Walker does decide to present her at the races, she could do a number on her rivals. Well, the day's upon us.

Hamama will make her debut in Race 3 on Sunday and, as yet another sneak preview to her chances, she turned in a really good workout on the training track yesterday morning.

Ridden by Kranji's leading rider Hakim Kamaruddin, Hamama went better than her illustrious stablemate Sacred Gift to run 600m in 37.2sec.

It was a terrific piece of work. If anything, it will serve to lift our confidence level on this mare who could have a brilliant future ahead of her.

It was only last week that Walker and the Al Rashid Stable introduced the filly Qaidoom who beat her rivals out of sight.

Now, seven days later, Hamama could give them a double dose of racing glory.

But to do what Qaidoom did, Hamama must be on top of her game.

The field that she takes on is a competent one and there are at least half a dozen chances.

Teardrops is one of them. Then there's Whistle Grand and Sky Eye. All are in rattling form and each possesses the ability to take the prize.

But the one who could really be a thorn in the side of Hamama is the topweight Buuraj, who also impressed yesterday.

With Troy See aboard, he ran 600m in a speedy 35.5sec.

It was an excellent tune-up for Sunday. Trainer Jason Lim, who saddled Magnifique to win the last race on Sunday, would have been mighty pleased.

It was only recently that Lim took over Buuraj's training duties from John O'Hara.

While Buuraj is a lightly-framed runner who tips the scales in the low to mid-400kg range, he has a huge pump in that body of his. To date, it has carried him to two wins and numerous minor placings.

Buuraj's last two runs have produced a third and a second. Both times, the passage to the post was anything but smooth.

While both his wins have been over the turf, he's equally comfortable on the alternate surface. Don't be put off by the fact that he comes into this contest after a break of four months.

He won his first race coming off a four-month break.

Later in Race 11 of the 12-race programme on Sunday, keep an eye on last-start winner Gold Star. He wound up his preparation with a nice 600m gallop in 39.2sec.

From Tim Fitzsimmons' yard, he is comfortable in Class 3. It wouldn't surprise to see him run a really forward race. His current condition suggests he could win back to back over the 1,400m trip in Class 3.