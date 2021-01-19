Hamelin’s first five-timer
French jockey in Cloud Nine after snapping his barren streak in style
Jockey Antoine Hamelin banished the frustrations of a recent barren streak to produce the first quintet of his career on Sunday.
The Frenchman erased the frustrations of a 51-ride losing streak with a stunning five-timer at Sha Tin - aboard Golden Link, Family Folks, Ping Hai Bravo, Hongkong Great and Tempest Express - to lift his season's tally to 13.
He ended a drought stretching back to mid-December at Happy Valley.
"It's a crazy day, amazing. I'm very happy," he said. "It's been a little quiet, but today I'm jockey of the day.
"To win five races, it's amazing. Last season was very good for me (17 winners), this season has been a little bit quiet. But you never give up. You focus, stay strong in the head and you have to keep going. Hong Kong is a very tough place."
Separated from his family because of Covid-19 restrictions, Hamelin said: "My life is perfect. I'm happy in Hong Kong, I love the life, the city and I have a lot of time for my favourite hobby of climbing."
Hamelin's previous best harvest was a quartet. - HKJC
