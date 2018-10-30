Hamilton fends off GOAT talk

Hamilton has won four titles for Mercedes in the past five years (2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018). The first was with McLaren in 2008.

Lewis Hamilton deflected all suggestions that he might be the greatest Formula One driver of all time, saying that seven-time champion Michael Schumacher remains the man who most deserves that label.

The 33-year-old Briton, who clinched his fifth drivers' title yesterday morning (Singapore time) when he finished fourth for Mercedes in the Mexican Grand Prix, rejected consideration of himself as the greatest in history, citing his father Anthony's mantra to "do your talking on the track".

Hamilton's achievement drew him level with the late Argentine great Juan Manuel Fangio on five titles, with only Schumacher ahead on seven.

The German, with 91, also has more race victories, another target for Hamilton during the two remaining years of his current Mercedes contract.

But the Englishman put such statistical ambitions into a distant perspective when he adopted a modest role on his own triumphant career.

"Firstly, I could never personally classify myself as the best," said Hamilton.

"Obviously, within myself, I know my abilities and where I stand but, ultimately, as my dad always told me since I was eight years old - 'do your talking on the track'.

"So I just try to let my results... Contribute to that, so people can hopefully create a decent opinion.

"But Michael's still quite far ahead in race wins, so you have to say he is still the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time)."

Discussion of Hamilton's standing in the exclusive club of the sport's multiple champions had started in earnest before he overcame chronic tyre-wear problems to secure his fifth title at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Canadian Jacques Villeneuve, the 1997 champion, said that he felt the way in which Hamilton had succeeded throughout his career put him "miles" clear of Schumacher in the evaluation of the greats.

NEGATIVE STORIES

Villeneuve said that Schumacher's career had been accompanied by "too many negative stories - too many question marks on how some races or championships were won. And being a great champion is about more than just winning races".

He added that Hamilton, despite some criticism of his private lifestyle, had risen without any such negativity.

"You can like, or not, the way he is in life, but there's nothing nasty or negative with it. There's nothing nasty towards his opponents. There's respect.

"There's no question mark on 'Is he cheating or not? Has he been dirty'? That makes a big difference."

Hamilton's former Mercedes teammate 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg, who has known him since the pair were junior karting teammates, said he believes he can go on to break all of Schumacher's records.

"He can seriously go for Schumacher's records now," he said.

"He's got two more years on the contract and 'Schumi' is only two titles and 20 race wins away. That's possible in two years. Amazing.

"He can really try and statistically become the best of all time, which is unreal, but it is a possibility. So I'm sure he's going to be motivated by that."

Hamilton said after yesterday's race that he had "not really put any thought towards getting to that number because I've been trying to focus on this one".

He said: "Whether or not I'm going to have the chance to win more, who knows? But I'm going to give it everything. The 91 wins that he has, for example, that's a lot of wins.

"Michael was just such a genius in how he implemented himself into Ferrari and what he did with that team. I will always be a fan of him." - AFP

MEXICO GP RESULTS (Top five)

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:38:28.851

2. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari): +17.316

3. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari): +49.914

4. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +1:18.738

5. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes): 1 lap

DRIVERS' STANDINGS (Top five)

1. Hamilton: 358 points (champion)

2. Vettel: 294

3. Raikkonen: 236

4. Bottas: 227

5. Verstappen: 216

CONSTRUCTORS' STANDINGS (Top five)

1. Mercedes: 585 points

2. Ferrari: 530

3. Red Bull: 362

4. Renault: 114

5. Haas: 84