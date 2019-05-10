Hanafi disqualified for one year

Apprentice jockey N Hanafi has been disqualified for a year, until May 7 next year, for not allowing his mount to run on his merits in Race 5 last Sunday.

The inquiry into the tactics adopted by Hanafi on Kubera's Chief, particularly between the 400m mark and the 200m mark, was concluded on Wednesday.

After taking evidence from Hanafi, his master, trainer D Koh and L Khoo, the trainer of Kubera's Chief, Hanafi pleaded guilty to a charge under a racing rule in that he prevented or attempted to prevent his mount from running on his merits.

The particulars being:

(1) That he unnecessarily restrained his mount rounding the home turn (400m) when he was travelling very well and continued to restrain his mount until approaching the 200m.

That allowed the leader, Super Win, to gain a winning break.

(2) From the 200m mark, he failed to ride his mount out to the winning post with sufficient vigour and determination and

(3) His riding tactics adopted from the home turn (400m) to the winning post were contrary to his riding instructions and contrary to the manner in which he has ridden the horse previously.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account the serious nature of the charge, his record, his inexperience as a 4kg-claiming apprentice and his personal circumstances. Hanafi was advised of his right of appeal.

The stewards accepted the evidence tendered by Khoo and no action was taken against him.