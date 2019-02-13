Happy Dragon to win again for Purton

RACE 1 (1,000M)

7 FRUSTRATED is on debut. The eye-catching black gelding, from the family of top Australian filly Sunlight, has trialled well both in Australia and Hong Kong and, even with gate 11, he can impress at start one.

1 E MASTER has been racing consistently this season. He returns after a couple of months on the sidelines and he looks primed for a big performance, even stepping back to the 1,000m.

9 SUPER FUN creates interest dropping back in trip. He's having his first run for Dennis Yip and he can show up without surprising.

2 LOOK ERAS will be out on the speed. He can stick around for some minor money.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

9 CASH COURIER won on the final day of last season to finally gain a second Hong Kong victory. He has raced only once this season, sticking on fairly to finish sixth first-up over 1,400m.

6 LUCKY STORM will likely be out on the speed. He struggles to finish his races off but, if Dylan Mo can rate him appropriately, he might be able to hold them all off.

2 ROOKIE STAR is racing well and can finish around the mark yet again.

5 TRIUMPHAL WIN gets Zac Purton aboard for the first time. His last three course and distance runs have been good enough, but gate 11 makes it a tough ask.

RACE 3 (1, 200M)

7 DOLLAR REWARD remains a Hong Kong maiden through 24 starts. He almost gained that elusive breakthrough, finishing second by a nose to Navas, and it won't take much for him to be able to score in this spot.

10 GRACIOUS RYDER is another coming off a narrow second last time out. He's a course and distance winner and he should enjoy every chance from gate three.

1 ALL BEST FRIENDS drops back to Class 4, a grade where he is unbeaten from one start. He has to be respected in this spot.

3 VERY RICH MAN returned to form last time out and can run another bold race.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

7 HAPPY WARRIOR has looked a likely winner in recent starts but things haven't quite gone his way. He needs just a hint of luck to be able to get into the finish.

10 GREAT JOY remains one of the unluckiest horses in training in Hong Kong. Hopefully, Matthew Poon can have him midfield before producing him at the right time to get into the finish.

8 LITTLE ISLAND should have every chance and he remains a contender.

1 ACCLAIMED LIGHT drops to Class 4 and he can't be overlooked.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

3 HAPPY DRAGON won nicely two starts back, pulling away for a 3-length triumph, before he ended up too far out of his ground last start. Zac Purton should be able to lay up closer from gate five and that gives him a chance to score another victory.

2 HARMONY HERO has been nothing short of disappointing this season and has gone from serious classic contender to also-ran in four short runs. Perhaps Happy Valley, along with the blinkers being applied once more, can spark him up.

9 CHEERFUL BOY is one of only two sons of Road To Rock in Hong Kong - the other is Beauty Generation. He has never won at Happy Valley but he's always dangerous when allowed a loose lead.

12 YOU HAVE MY WORD is up in grade but he has no weight and he could finish in the placings.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

2 WISHFUL THINKER has one of the fastest final sectionals of any horse in Hong Kong. He was far from disgraced in a small field in the G3 Bauhinia Sprint Trophy over the straight 1,000m when he didn't have a clear run for much of the final 300m.

6 SUPER HOPPY steps up in class but also gets a nice weight break. He looms as a contender.

1 BORN IN CHINA must shoulder a hefty weight, but all four of his Hong Kong wins have come at this course and distance and he deserves respect.

5 SUPER TURBO needs luck but he's not without a hope.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

3 RISE HIGH went ahead in leaps and bounds towards the end of last season, but he didn't seem the same horse in two early-season efforts. He has spent some time at Conghua and he has looked revitalised for the experience.

1 CITRON SPIRIT ran a bold race behind Simply Brilliant in the G3 January Cup over the 1,800m here at Happy Valley last month. He's back up in the weights again but there's no reason he can't figure.

2 INSAYSHABLE was third in the January Cup. He has a slightly awkward draw but he's in the mix.

7 LITTERATEUR has seemingly put his quirky days behind him. He's an interesting contender.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

4 NICCONI EXPRESS simply found 1,800m a bridge too far last time out. He should get a soft run from gate one coming back in trip and he can atone.

3 GOOD OMEN is racing well this season and he deserves respect once again back out to this trip.

2 EPIC ran a nice race at his Hong Kong debut for fifth to Good Standing. He might become a late Hong Kong Derby contender with a good run here, but it will be a test for him with plenty of weight to carry and gate 12 to overcome.

8 RICKFIELD might just get the set-up he needs to prove a factor.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

3 MUSIC ADDITION arrived in Hong Kong with big wraps, particularly from his former trainer Peter Robl, and he lived up to the hype with a runaway victory last time out.

5 TORNADO TWIST is, without doubt, the main danger. He's been a typical John Size project in that he has improved with every start. Size has found a good race for him to continue his progression and he will be finishing strongly.

2 STARLIGHT is suited in these extended-band handicaps. He'll be somewhere around the mark.

6 WATER DIVINER returns after almost a year on the sidelines. He has looked good in his trials and he deserves respect.