Happy Time could prove too speedy

RACE (1,200M)

4 SHANGHAI POWER can bounce back from a disappointing second-up effort. He will roll forward which should give him every chance to get the job done.

2 FANTASTIC FABIO steps down in grade. His last run in Class 5 returned a win and this contest looks suitable, especially with the in-form Zac Purton engaged.

7 AFTER ME draws well and gets his chance. He shouldn't be too far away.

5 WHO LOVES THE ACE has a bit of ability. He's next best. Watch the betting.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

2 VIVA POPCORN is closing in on a first win. He pairs with Purton and he's proven that it's only a matter of time before he does get on the board.

8 SUPER KIN draws well and is open to improvement. He's better than his record suggests.

4 SUN SUN FA FA trialled well recently. He's open to improvement.

1 OFF THE REEL is consistent. Don't discount.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

8 HAPPY TIME can find the front from gate two under Antoine Hamelin. If he leads, he will take some catching.

4 TRADER is better than his record suggests. He's capable of bouncing back for David Hayes.

3 ARES is classy. He narrowly missed last start and is a chance if he's maintained his condition between seasons.

12 HAPPY GATHERING gets in light and is favoured by the draw.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

5 PRANCE DRAGON just needs to offset the wide gate. He's a winner in the grade above and, if he manages to recapture that form, he is the one they all have to beat.

6 ROMANTIC WARRIOR steps out on debut with Joao Moreira engaged. He's trialled well and should an impression first-up.

3 UNIVERSAL GO GO has a touch of quality. He can figure.

1 HAPPY GOOD GUYS goes well in this grade. Must include.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

2 RED MAJESTY won well first-up and looks well placed to repeat that effort. Expect he goes to the front under Purton and from there proves tough to reel in.

12 ORIENTAL AMIGO gets in light and should be a factor. He too can push forward and make a real contest out of this.

9 ALL YOU KNOW commands respect getting out to a suitable trip.

7 ALL JOYFUL IS looking for back-to-back wins.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

2 HARMONY N BLESSED is after back-to-back wins. He returned first-up in style, scoring with ease over this course and distance.

12 FLYING HIGH gets in light and, with the good gate, he could be open to improving. He has a bit of class.

3 RESOLUTE is looking for a hat-trick of wins. The inside gate is ideal.

4 HARMONY FIRE could only manage third first-up over this course and distance.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

7 STORMTROUPER was luckless last start and nearly should have won. He gets another chance from Gate One and this is his race to lose.

1 JOYFUL WIN is doing well this campaign. Being drawn wide isn't a hindrance to him but top weight might be what pulls him back.

9 LUCKY MARYKNOLL was a winner two starts ago. She's held her condition and is expected to perform well again.

2 NOBLE DESIRE is next in line.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

6 DIAMOND BRILLIANT has won two of his last three starts. He looks well placed to improve off the back of a solid first-up effort. Purton's a plus.

2 DECISIVE TWELVE was a very good winner two starts ago. The inside draw favours him.

11 WOOD ON FIRE slots in light and gets a chance.

3 SIMPLY FLUKE draws poorly but is racing well. He has claims.

RACE 9 (1,650M)

3 HARMONY SPIRIT can improve getting out in distance. Gate Two suits him and a first win is nearing.

8 SURREALISM narrowly missed first-up. Cannot be discounted even though he's carrying more weight.

6 FA FA is looking for a hat-trick. He can continue his ascent through the grades.

12 PIANO SOLO slots in light. Expect he rolls forward and gets every chance.

