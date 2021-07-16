Hard to beat Ocean Warrior

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(8) MASTER OF LAW is improving and is knocking on the door.

(7) LITTLE PRINCE eased in the betting on debut but was not disgraced. He will know more about it.

(5) BLONDE ACT races as a gelding after a rest. Can improve.

(2) LYNTYS LEGACY enjoys this track and can challenge.

RACE 2 (2,600M)

(2) MANTERIO was runner-up in his last two starts and could get it right.

(1) UNDERSTATED looks to have difficulty getting going. But, if he puts his best foot forward, he could reverse his recent form with (3) ROYAL MAZARIN and (7) WISHONAIRE.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(9) KALAHARI FERRARI turned in a promising debut performance over the track and trip against older rivals. Will be wiser and be competitive.

Stablemates (12) ROTHKO, (11) PACAYA and (1) ALLAROUNDTHEWORLD are noteworthy runners, as they are bred to be useful. Respect if they attract market support.

RACE 4 (2,600M)

(4) WHITE FANG looks the one to beat. He has matured and the combo is on a hat-trick.

(3) BRAND NEW CADILLAC cannot be ignored and could grab a winning lead.

(5) AFRAAD should finish on top of him on their last meeting.

(6) SHE'S A CRACKER is running well and stumbled at the start last time.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(9) NIPPY WINTER has become costly to follow but boasts the strongest form. Should feature prominently.

(11) RIO SUPREMO has solid form against her own sex. Likely to play a role.

(12) RISING FENIX will be wiser to the task after a pleasing debut. Can make her presence felt.

Newcomers (6) I'M IN LOVE and (3) CIO CIO SAN have attracted positive comments, so could be worth including in the novelty bets.

RACE 6 (2,200M)

(2) ILLUMINATE is dropping in class after having needed the run in the Gold Vase. Should confirm form with (3) THE SASH on 2.5kg better terms.

The Sash's stable companion (8) SOPHIA'S FIRST finally got it right last time. Can go on.

On collateral form, (4) MAUBY should be on top of them.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(7) VIDA FUTURA and (6) SKY GOD have a score to settle. Both arrive in good form and should be competitive over this trip.

(5) SERIOUS BUSINESS is closely matched with Vida Futura on their meeting over this distance, so is a threat.

(2) FOREVER BILL and (3) FULL HOUSE are likely improvers stepping up to this trip.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(3) TIME SPIRIT was well-backed when winning easily second-up. Has improved.

(5) DUKE OF SUSSEX never got into it last time but needs to be given another chance.

(6) TWIN TURBO is running well and looking to double-up over this course and distance.

(2) SUPER HANDSOME needed his last outing and would have come on to give a bold showing.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

(11) OCEAN WARRIOR was well beaten when fourth in his sprint debut, but built on that when stepped up to 1,600m last time. On that evidence, he should make further progress over the extra 200m. The one to beat.

(2) UNIVERSE BOSS has had a few narrow misses. But riding arrangements suggest stablemate (4) GRAND ESCAPE is preferred although drawn wide.

(1) WORLD SO HIGH needed his last start and has more to offer with improved fitness.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

(3) BELLA ROSE is holding form and should be catching them late.

(4) FIRE FLOWER is rarely far behind and should run an honest race.

(2) ROHA needed her last run and would have come on.

(1) IDEAL ANGEL is best over this trip.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

(1) NEXUS never got into contention from a wide draw in the Vodacom Durban July but should enjoy these calmer waters. Is likely to bounce back to form under favourable conditions on his homecoming.

(2) HUDOO MAGIC has a bit to find at the weights but will strip fitter for a comeback second over further, so should be involved in the finish.

Progressive stablemate (7) SABINA'S PRODIGY is probably better than rated but will need to put in a career-best effort on these terms to stretch his winning streak.

(4) ROCKIN' RINGO could be hard to peg back under 54kg, so is respected.

RACE 12 (1,600M)

If (1) ELUSIVE FORCE is fit and well after a five-month break, she can easily win it.

(2) QUERARI FERRARI ran below her best last time but can win on her penultimate effort.

(8) PHOENIX has a handy weight but needs to confirm latest form.

(6) LEE EXPRESS has a chance, too.

RACE 13 (1,800M)

(6) RAIN IN NEWMARKET finished second in her last three starts. Deserves to win again.

She got going late over a shorter trip behind re-opposing (8) PRETTY BETTY (4kg worse off) and should have the measure of that rival on these terms. Pretty Betty is a game frontrunner who will be hard to peg back if allowed to dictate.

The best-weighted (1) SLEEPING SINGLE is closely matched with that pair.

(7) MAJOR ATTRACTION can have more to offer and is capable of posing a threat.

RACE 14 (1,200M)

(7) PUTINS PROMISE, (6) GILBOA and (5) WRITTEN IN STONE should finish in a line in this open race.

(4) HIGH BORN LADY has ability but comes off a lengthy layoff.

RACE 15 (1,200M)

(2) CAPITANA warmed up with a course-and-distance success over re-opposing (5) IRIS and should confirm her superiority on better weight terms.

(3) PHIL'S DANCER finished behind that pair but should pose more of a threat at the weights and improved fitness.

(4) QUEEN OF QUIET is better than the run she produced when finishing behind those rivals and could make her presence felt.