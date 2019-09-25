Hard to beat Reliable Team

RACE 1 (1,800M)

4 HELENE CHARISMA surprised first-up when closing for second. He'll have taken plenty of fitness with that run under his belt and the step up in distance to 1,800m looks an ideal progression.

1 GREEN LUCK was impressive first up and, although he'll need to carry extra weight from that win, he remains a leading chance.

5 ENRICHMENT comes out of the same race as Helene Charisma and Green Luck. He closed strongly for fourth and he deserves respect.

3 MR SO AND SO can return to form with even luck, even though he is a better Sha Tin horse.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

9 RICHCITY FORTUNE is the likely leader from the inside gate. Suspect he rolls forward and, if he can control the speed to suit himself, he's the one to beat.

5 ADONIS has improved sharply since switching yards and he appears to have a few more ratings points in hand.

1 COMPASSION STAR largely disappointed last season. He should relish the drop back to Class 5 and with even luck, find himself in the finish.

2 GREAT SON is another who is expected to roll forward. He'll need to overcome the draw but he's not without a hope.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

6 TAKINGUFURTHER rates highly for this. He knuckled down to score by a narrow margin last start. With improvement from that, he's capable of going back-to-back.

2 HERO TIME made up a stack of ground to finish fourth when racing first up last season. He has trialled well.

7 SIMPLY FLUKE is on the up. He showed very little last season but he's returned nicely in a recent trial.

3 HAPPY TIME gets Zac Purton. He's one for the multiples.

RACE 4 (1800M)

3 FAMILY LEADER did everything right except win last start. Suspect he rolls forward again in attempt to make all. A win is possible.

1 SUCH A HAPPINESS will relish the extra furlong and the booking of Joao Moreira again suggests intent.

5 KING'S MAN mixes his form. He was close on a number of occasions last season and it's a matter of time before he wins again.

10 POLYMER LUCK caught the eye first-up finishing a competitive sixth. He'll be better for the run and is not without claims.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

7 SMART OF YOUTH makes his debut. He's trialled impressively leading into this and he appears forward enough to win at his first attempt. Expect he'll be on the speed early.

4 GOLDEN GLORY has mixed his form but he has been competitive at this level previously. The inside gate is a plus.

2 GIFT OF LIFELINE resumes. He proved himself as a Happy Valley specialist and must be a contender.

3 CONFUCIUS DAY surprised when nearly breaking through first-up earlier this month. He deserves another chance.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

11 AQUILA scored impressively in a recent trial. He appears ready to fire first-up and, from the gate, he should be doing minimal work in the run.

4 EXPLOSIVE WITNESS trialled very quietly at Conghua. He will be finishing off strongly.

7 SPECIAL STARS began his career with two wins from four before struggling to register a minor placing. The break would have done him good.

8 SUPER JUNIOR is as consistent as they come. He can't be overlooked, even though this is a more difficult task.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

2 TELECOM PUMA has trialled with gusto, crossing from wide to lead all of the way. He'll try to do the same again and can win this.

4 FEARLESS FIRE is a two-time C&D winner. He was untested in a recent trial but his previous form indicates he is up to this level.

3 MY ALLY joins his third stable in Hong Kong. The wide gate may force him to take a seat and, if he can get a nice run throughout, he's not without a hope.

10 FANTASTIC FABIO is consistent. He bears close watching.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

5 LAST KINGDOM pieced it all together last start for his new trainer Douglas Whyte and remaining in Class 3 should see him go close once again. He should find the front from the inside barrier and a win wouldn't surprise.

3 WIN WIN is a C&D winner previously with Zac Purton in the saddle. He finds himself in a similar race.

7 XIANG BAI QI has frustrated across his 17-start career in Hong Kong. He was close at his final run of last season and he might be down to a mark now that sees him break through.

9 JENERATOR turned his form around late last season. It's only a matter of time before he breaks through in Hong Kong.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

6 RELIABLE TEAM is unbeaten and in search of his third win. He's an impressive talent whose first two wins have held huge promise. Expect he'll take a power of beating again.

4 ENDEARING races well fresh. He was badly blocked for a run first-up and, if he's continued to hold that form, he should be right in the finish.

8 BEST ALLIANCE has taken his time to settle into Hong Kong but he's shown gradual progression with each outing. Suspect it's only a matter of time before he breaks through.

12 LE TERROIR steps up to Class 3. The good gate should afford him every chance and the strong booking of Joao Moreira enhances his claims.

