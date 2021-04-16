Hard to get past classy Flashy Kaitrina

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(10) DARJEELING could be all the rage in the betting despite a wide draw. His Western Cape debut when second to Masked Vigilante was promising. The latter has gone on to pick up a feature.

(2) AJ'S CAPTAIN finished nicely on debut, giving signs he wants a longer trip. His pedigree also suggests he will enjoy it.

(9) RODRIGUEZ was not disgraced in his debut run over the minimum trip.

More can improve.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(11) CASIMIRO has run good races over this course and distance but gets going too late. The blinkers have been fitted to assist him.

(5) TRUMPET VOLUNTARY is also overdue. He got a lot closer last time and has drawn a better barrier.

(16) GIMME A RAINBOW could enjoy racing over the shorter trip. He is holding form and has the early speed.

Wide open past these three.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(3) ULTRA MAGNUS is back home after not running to his best in the Western Cape. Should have the edge over (4) CARTEL CAPTAIN on their meeting at Scottsville in the Golden Horse Sprint on weights.

(7) SPEEDPOINT is erratic but is very capable on his day.

(1) SUNSET EYES' best recent races have been on the Poly but he has run well at this course.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(13) BAYBERRY has been tough to follow but won a 3,200m marathon after a rest last time. Perhaps he has matured and is ready to show what he is made off.

(10) MARCHINGONTOGETHER is the specialist over this track and trip. He has also won a feature after a rest and is best weighted.

(9) ANSE LAZIO was a tad disappointing last time. But he was on a roll before that.

Gold Cup winner (4) PATHS OF VICTORY will be fit and should relish the trip.

RACE 5 (1,750M)

(11) SHE'S A KEEPER is getting better with each race. This represents a big step-up in class but it is what she has been building up for.

(7) KEEP ON DANCING is a different horse now. She is also taking ratings hikes and has been unfazed, winning three in a row.

(4) PREFERENTIAL does not like to lay down and knows how to muscle her way to a win.

(1) RATTLE MOUSE and (3) HEART STWINGS are battle hardened at higher levels.

RACE 6 (1,750M)

(4) RASCALLION won his maiden at this track. He has been gelded, so could be even better. His exploits in the Cape premier three-year-old races are well documented. He will be headed for bigger races.

(8) CROWN TOWERS won his seasonal return in style and the form has been well franked.

(7) AZORES and (1) CORNISH POMODORO are high-class soldiers who should put in strong bids.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(4) DALLAS appears to be coming to hand. He has run well at this track. On weights, he is expected to give (7) JUSTAGUYTHING a run for his money. Both are in top form.

(1) ROY'S MAGIC had to make the switch from Poly to this turf track and found 1,000m too short. Watch out for a much better run.

(8) FOLLOW MY PATH was not disgraced in a tough race last time. He will enjoy a fast pace and can mow them down.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(8) FLASHY KAITRINA was up with some amazing sprinters last time. She showed class. If she repeats that, she can score.

(7) WHIZZ OF ODDS is also dropping in class and is back against her own sex.

(10) BELLA BALLERINA would be deserving but her gate may not be advantageous.

(9) LAVU LAVU won her last try at this venue. Watch out.