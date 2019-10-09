Hard to hold back Track Attack over the mile

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(9) DUCHESS OF STATE has hit the woodwork in both starts but on firmer ground and with natural improvement should be scoring soon.

(12) FLOATLIKABUTTERFLY and (14) ON THE SCENT will be wiser to the task after fair introductions and are likely to have more to offer over this trip, so could pose a threat.

(2) OVER THE WAY and (7) DARK MISTRESS can get a look in.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

The bird had flown when (8) TRACK ATTACK got going over 1,400m in his last start but that experience and step up to this trip should bring about improvement. Can win this.

(1) CAPTAIN FLINDERS (blinkers off) wasn't disgraced behind a subsequent winner last time and on that form must be respected.

(6) CAPTAIN TURK could also show more over this distance.

(3) FLOWERSCAPE, (4) FORBACH and (5) ANDERSON have claims too.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(1) KHOPESH was well beaten by a smart sort last time when returning from a break but will strip fitter and should be competitive.

(4) OVER THE ODDS and (5) DOUBLE CROWN are bred to enjoy the extra and with further progress expected should play leading roles.

(3) BACKGAMMON would have needed his last run and is also bred to improve over this distance so is respected

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(2) MANINGI INDABA ran well with cheekpieces on last time and should have a say if building on that effort. But this is a tricky race.

(5) WHITE LACE and (7) NAN have the form to be competitive and may be even better over the extra.

(12) FAVOUR ME was behind the latter on debut and will improve with the benefit of that outing.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(12) HURRICANE HARRY is on the up but faces a tough assignment from a wide draw against some hard-knockers.

(4) BRANDENBURG and (8) BLACK BELT were close up in a stronger race over course and distance recently and on that form should be in the mix.

(1) NORFOLK PINE and (3) SIX DEGREES have scope so could get a look in, while (6) HORATIUS and (7) PSYCHEDELIC had excuses last time and are capable of better. All must be respected in a tricky race.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(3) BINDI could be anything after an impressive debut win but her wide draw is a concern.

(2) RILLE acquitted herself well when returning from a break and with improved fitness should have more to offer.

(7) LARENTINA won full of running over track and trip recently and is improving.

(5) PHIL'S DANCER and (6) FERRARI RED are from the same stable and they too have claims.