Hard Too Think passes stamina test

Hard Too Think (No. 6) beating Meryl (No. 2) easily in Saturday's Class 4 race over 2,000m at Kranji.

It's not hard to think that trainer Stephen Gray's Hard Too Think is a future stayer in the making.

This was after his facile victory in his staying test on Saturday - in the $50,000 Class 4 race over 2,000m.

With French jockey Marc Lerner astride, the four-year-old Australian-bred put away his rivals soon after straightening for an easy 3/4-length victory over Meryl.

He clocked 2min 03.96sec on the Short Course C.

Gray was a happy man, indeed, after the win. He knew his charge is a young horse who can stay.

At the pre-race interview, he had said: "He's by All Too Hard and is bred on the dam side to stay." Hard Too Think is by the Hussonet mare, Mnemonic.

Gray is looking forward to the ultimate prize for his newfound stayer with star quality - the $ 1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m on Nov 11.

The $400,000 Group 1 Singapore Derby over 1,800m on July 25 looms as an earlier event for the bay gelding.

But his trainer would only be sidetracked into a more testing weight-for-age race if Hard Too Think qualifies. The Gold Cup is a handicap affair.

"He could be my Gold Cup horse in November. He proved today he could run 2,000m," said the Kiwi handler.

"As for the Derby, he needs to earn a few more points. There is this one Class 3 race over 1,800m, which I suppose he could run in.

"Whether he gets in, it's the same old story with handicap and weight-for-age races. But there are limited options for such races. That's the problem.

"I'm not sure who will get in the Derby, but I think the competition is not overly strong. Marc also told me today he would like a wet track even better."

The French jockey delivered a textbook ride on Hard Too Think. He took a nice drop on the eye-balling Hideyuki Takaoka-trained pair of Twelfth Night (Joseph See) and Star Jack (Troy See), before upping the ante upon straightening.

Hard Too Think duly charged forward down the middle of the track and broke clear.

Along the rails, Group 1 Kranji Mile-winning jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim issued his challenge on the James Peters-trained mare Meryl.

But Hard Too Think proved too good.

Gray's second runner, King's Speech, finished third with apprentice jockey Iskandar Rosman aboard, 2 ¼ lengths away.

Hard Too Think paid $21 for the win for his third victory from nine starts.

He took his prize money to about $115,000 for a syndicate put together under the Stephen Gray Racing Stable.

"I bought him at the Gold Coast yearling sale and sent him to New Zealand. I syndicated him as a yearling. There weren't many people on board at first," said Gray.

"He was shinsore, but they told me not to worry too much as he goes good. He's now got a good bunch of owners, some new and they're all excited.

"Unfortunately, they can't come to the races, but I keep them informed how the horse is doing and how he is progressing.

"I'm really rapt he won today. He's a lovely horse, he's a nice kind horse who did it really well today.

"I know it's only a Class 4 race, but he still had to chase down the leader. He had a beautiful run up the fence. He's a progressive horse.

"I thought King's Speech also ran well. He's a nice horse, he was right up the fence. He hates the Polytrack, and he also loves 2,000m."