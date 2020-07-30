Hard to topple one with a Black Belt

RACE 1 (1,000M)

Watch the betting on Australian-bred newcomer (5) KITTY CAT CHAT, a daughter of 2YO and 3YO Grade 1 winner Press Statement.

(6) LEGAL DREAM and (7) PERFECT DISPLAY make most appeal of the Justin Snaith-trained debutantes.

(9) SONIC BURST should improve on course-and-distance debut, so has earning potential.

(1) SOVEREIGN ROSE ran second over this track and trip behind a well-bred newcomer last starts. The pick of those with experience.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(6) HOEDSPRUIT appeals most after a pleasing debut second behind a subsequent winner. Improvement expected over this trip but wide draw is a concern.

(9) NORTHERN SONG was not beaten far on debut in open company. Will have more to offer now over extra 200m from a good draw.

Stable companion (13) ZO LUCKY fits a similar profile and appears the pick of the yard's runners on riding arrangements.

(1) SH BOOM and (2) DESERT ILLUSION are likely to improve over this trip.

Newcomer (4) GEORGE and well-bred (5) GREENLIGHTFLASH are others capable of earning a cheque.

RACE 3 (1,700M)

(3) BLACK BELT is a hard-knocker at this level. He's race-fit and is a top contender with Aldo Domeyer astride.

(1) MYHOPESANDDREAMS won after being gelded and wasn't disgraced in a stronger race than this on handicap debut. He stayed on well over 1,400m. Improvement likely over this trip.

(2) TILLIEANGUS and (5) VERATRUM can make their presence felt, if building on improved last-start efforts.

(6) CAPTAIN TURK has scope. Not without chance.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

Highly rated last-start winner(6) OUR PRIZED JEWEL ought to improve further over extra 200m. The one to beat.

(1) STAR OF SILVER and (3) CRUISE ALONG have come down in class after their recent flat efforts. Can consider.

(2) CRUSADE'S PROMISE is the likely improver from a good draw. Has claims.

(4) GIMME GIMME GIMME is entitled to a better account after his 1,400m comeback.

(7) FYNBOS and (9) LADY LU have earning potential.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(6) WALDORF ASTORIA is consistent this level, fitter after comeback and jockey and trainer in good form.

(1) DIVA'S EXPRESS is improving with each outing. Won latest before a subsequent rest and needn't be fully fit to be competitive on handicap debut.

Fellow last-start winner (3) MISS MILLSTREAM has race fitness on her side. The blinkers worked last start. Further progress expected.

(8) RUBY AND ROSES and (10) ROCK TRIP have earning potential.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) DARK CRYSTAL found one too good in her last three starts, all in a similar contest. She is up another two points but is likely to improve and is hard to oppose.

(6) CARIBBEAN SUNSET is the danger. She has held form and race fitness.

(4) BOOMPS A DAISY will likely stake a claim, too, having dropped in class.

Others fighting for the minor money.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(3) ON CAPTAIN'S SIDE and (6) AYE AYE are closely matched on a recent meeting in a similar contest. Aye Aye should come on for that comeback run.On Captain's Side is also expected to be competitive in peak outing.

(5) WINDSOR BEAT returns from a break and has scope. Could play a leading role if ready.

(1) ALMOST CAPTURED and (7) HIDDEN STRINGS are entitled to improvement after their comeback runs. Could make presence felt.