Hardcore looks set to make it three on the trot
The Cliff Brown-trained Hardcore has hit a bright patch, winning his last two starts.
The four-year-old New Zealand is set for a hat-trick when he next steps out, judging from his top gallop at Kranji yesterday morning.
The bay gelding ran keenly over 600m in 39.7sec and pulled up without raising a sweat.
On the way he cruised in his gallop, Hardcore should carry on his good work in the new Singapore racing season, which kicks off on Jan 1.
He is a brilliant come-from-behind type who appreciates a bit of distance.
He ran on fourth in his first two starts and raced on the pace third-up but he faded away to beat only one home. All were over 1,400m.
Ridden quieter from midfield fourth-up over 1,600m on March 29, he revved up late in the straight to score by 43/4 lengths in Restricted Maiden.
He almost completed a running double on May 3, although being reclassified in Class 4. He charged home from third-last to be second by half a length to King's Speech over 1,600m.
After finishing 12th in the Group 1 Singapore Guineas over 1,600m, Hardcore went on to string up wins over 1,800m and 1,400m with his come-from-behind tactics.
He looks ready to fire again.
