Hardly Swears in line for hat-trick

RACE 1 (1,200M)

Trainer Paul O'Sullivan and jockey Zac Purton have been a dynamite combination this season. Their success can continue with 6 GREAT SON. From the gate, he should get the gun run.

2 LA BOMBA turned his form around last start. His progress can continue with that run under his belt. He remains a big watch at his third run for trainer Douglas Whyte.

4 GOUTEN OF GARO is still searching for that elusive win. He's placed in his last two outings. Off those two runs, he's in the mix.

8 EXPONENTS is racing well. He can't be dismissed.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

3 AMAZING STAR has set the track alight in his trials. He appears forward enough to win first-up. He's expected to roll forward for Purton and take plenty of running down.

4 CONFUCIUS DAY has been consistent without winning this season. It's only a matter of time before he breaks through.

1 ORIENTAL ELITE was withdrawn first-up due to lameness. He's since hit the track at Conghua and he appears to be over that issue.

2 TOP SCORE has placed in his last two outings. Jockey Joao Moreira takes over now and, with even luck, he'll be in the finish again.

RACE3 (1,650M)

2 HAPPY ROCKY has found himself trapped too far back in the field in his last two runs to figure. He has been racing well. With a positive ride, he can figure in what is a competitive affair.

8 SPEEDY WALLY has narrowly missed in his last three outings. He's nearing career-best form without winning and the booking of Moreira might be what is needed to win.

3 DREAM WARRIORS got off the mark two starts ago before struggling in his latest when trying to make all. He's much better ridden with a seat which is most likely where he's going to find himself from the wide gate.

2 ENJOY LIFE is next best.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

6 VERY SWEET ORANGE, a speedy galloper, is racing well. As a winner already this season, he rates highly. Expect young Alfred Chan to roll straight to the lead aboard him and play catch me if you can from there.

4 STRATHALLAN has three runs this campaign, and has shown steady improvement.

9 HAPPY GOOD GUYS turned his form around last start. He can continue his progression, especially if he's held his condition from last start.

5 G UNIT surprised at his latest when breaking through for his first win. He remains in Class 4, which suits and he is expected to be thereabouts.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

10 HARDLY SWEARS is looking for his third consecutive win. He's now two from three starts. Although he faces Class 3 for the first time, it appears to be a leap he's capable of making.

3 JADE THEATRE is a three-time course-and-distance winner. He hasn't been too far away this season. Although he's drawn awkwardly, he should be able to make his presence felt.

1 JOYFUL UNION has won in Class 3 previously and his first-up run was sound. This race is well within his grasp.

6 SHINING ACE is racing well. He's the likely leader of this and the good draw should afford him every chance.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

2 LONE EAGLE has placed in both of his outings this season. He's nearing a breakthrough win and the booking of Moreira signals intent.

11 HAPPY WARRIOR is looking for back-to-back wins. He'll need to handle the class rise but, with only 114lb (51.8kg) on his back, he should get his chance.

9 MR PICASSO scored impressively last start. Purton now hops off but still, he's been competitive in this grade and Matthew Poon's claim holds him in good stead.

4 SUPER WISE gets Alfred Chan on who takes 10lb off his back. He's the likely leader.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

5 SURREALISM turned his form around last start, going down by a neck at 158-1. If he can replicate that run, he's going to be hard to beat under Regan Bayliss.

7 UNIVERSAL GO GO has finished runner-up in his last four outings. He's in career-best form but he just can't seem to take the next step forward. He's drawn favourably and should get every chance.

9 CINQUANTE CINQ is another in career-best form. He gets in with just 121lb on his back and the soft gate should see him roll forward.

4 JOLLY HONOUR is next best.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

4 SNAP FIT is looking for his fourth unbeaten win. He's drawn to win again and remaining in Class 3 form his last win suits. The added fitness from that win holds him in good stead.

11 HAPPY TIME broke through last start. He can figure again with the right run if he makes the grade.

6 FORZA ANGEL struggled on the dirt last start, but his two starts earlier that at the Valley were full of merit. He can bounce back at his preferred track.

3 SMART LEADER is racing well. He's next best.

RACE 9 (1,650M)

2 HEZTHEWONFORUS is racing well and should find a nice position on the speed. The awkward draw makes things a touch difficult, but this race appears well within his grasp.

8 BUDDIES makes his Happy Valley debut. He's finished outside the top two only once across his last seven outings and his consistency holds him in good stead.

5 PLAY DEL PUENTE made all the running when scoring last start. There's a fair bit of speed which might not be to his advantage. But he's still shown he has the class and that he deserves plenty of respect.

9 GOOD OMEN is next best.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club