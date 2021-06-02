Harrier Jet is all set to take off

Harrier Jet will have Zac Purton at the controls in Race 5. PHOTO: HKJC

RACE 1 (1,000M)

9 CHUNGHWA JINGSHEN is competitive on his day. He draws well and rates as the one to beat with a win in this grade this season.

10 TELECOM MISSILE makes his first start for new trainer Caspar Fownes. He has trialled well and bears close watching.

2 SCENIC SWEETIE has his second start in Class 5. Expect improvement.

3 WINNER'S HEART is unlucky not to already be a winner in this grade. Do not discount.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

1 HAPPY GOOD GUYS steps back in grade. He has the class edge on this bunch. If he can offset the wide gate, he is the one to beat.

5 PARTY WARRIOR steps out on debut. Suspect he can make his presence felt first-up off the back a few tidy trials.

11 HAPPILY FRIENDS is close to a first win. He slots in light and draws favourably.

2 AMAZING ROCKY mixes his form but has shown considerable ability early on.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

1 AQUILA steps back in grade. This is a positive for him. From the inside gate, he could take plenty of catching from a forward role.

5 HERO STAR is a two-time winner from his past four starts. He is racing well and pairs favourably with Zac Purton.

2 ISLAND SHINE is competitive in his spot. He is consistent and warrants respect.

11 RED BRICK FIGHTER slots in light. Do not discount.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

10 SUN OF MAKFI draws well and gets his chance. He looks suited for the added distance. With even luck, he shapes as the one to beat.

1 DREAM WARRIORS is racing well with four consecutive top-three efforts.

5 SHINING ON will need luck from the rear of the field. Still, he has a powerful finish.

9 ON EXCEL STAR mixes his form but has shown ability on his day. He is worth watching.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

1 HARRIER JET looks all set to take off in Class 4. Purton takes the reins and he gets his chance to score a fifth Hong Kong win.

8 FORTUNE CARRIER turned his form around to finish second last start. He has ability and is slowly showing that he is coming to hand.

9 FORTUNE HERO is looking for back-to-back wins. However, he steps up in grade.

3 NOIR RIDER will roll forward and play catch me if you can. He is worth including.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

7 OWNERS' STAR is competitive over this course and distance. He draws well and, with the right run, he shapes as the one to beat.

1 FAST PACE, the mount of Vincent Ho, is competitive in this spot. Expect sharp improvement stepping back into Class 4.

11 STUNNING IMPACT mixes his form but can finish off sharply when required.

10 WINNING VOLATILITY returns to the turf. He bears close watching with Joao Moreira aboard.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

3 HIGH RISE SOLDIER is racing well. If he runs anywhere close to his best, he is the one they all are going to have to run down.

7 EVER FORCE is a lightly raced youngster with two wins from his last three starts. He draws well and should be kept safe.

8 MEANINGFUL STAR mixes his form but has shown that he is more than capable.

10 HERE COMES TED is a two-time winner this campaign. He has a powerful finish which holds him in good stead.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

7 MR COLOURFUL turned his form around last start after fading on debut. Suspect he can take another step forward.

2 KINDA COOL is racing well this campaign with two wins. He is been competitive since those back-to-back successes.

11 H Z TOURBILLON won impressively two starts ago. He is holding form and commands respect.

3 PERFECT GLORY, who finished a fair fifth second-up last start, is next best.

RACE 9 (1,650M)

8 EXCEPTIONAL NICE is doing everything right except win. From Gate 2, he gets an excellent chance to snag an overdue win.

11 GALLANT CROWN is a three-time winner this term. He is racing well and draws favourably.

1 BEAUTY FIT has found his feet. He needs only to offset the wide gate to be competitive.

2 HALL OF CHAMP is a two-time winner from his last three starts. Suspect he can be competitive once more.

