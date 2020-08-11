Harry’s stars shine

Jockey A'Isisuhairi will be riding Saturday's winner Mr Malek (No. 5) in the Singapore Classic on Aug 30.

Things are looking bright for former two-time Singapore champion apprentice jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim, thanks to the strong support from trainer Lee Freedman and CK Phua of Oscar Racing Stable.

Although the Kelantan-born jockey has ridden his fair share of winners, the opportunities were lacking slightly after he lost his rider's claim.

Popularly known as Harry, which he picked up from his stint in New Zealand, he rode seven horses for Freedman from 10 rides on Saturday.

He booted home a treble, including the Freedman-Oscar's exciting find, Mr Malek, who scored his fifth success from just six starts.

"Things are going well for me again. I know there aren't many jockeys around, but I'll grab the opportunities with both hands," said A'Isisuhairi, who also won on the Steven Burridge-trained Wealth Elite and the Desmond Koh-trained Scooter.

"This reminds me of the days when I did well as an apprentice. But, once I lost my claim, it was harder, and I had to work harder and spread myself around.

"Lee seems to be happy to put me on his horses. I've been doing a lot of work at his stables during the circuit breaker.

"The first day I stepped into his stables, he made me do a few gallops, including good horses like Mr Clint. I knew Mr Malek was there and even Vlad Duric said I should ask Lee if I could ride him.

"Next thing I knew, Lee himself gave me the ride on Mr Malek. The first time I galloped him, I knew he was a very good horse and I was looking forward to riding him in a race.

"Unfortunately, his races kept getting postponed, and I was so excited when the day finally came today.

"He's very genuine. It was even more fantastic (that) we beat two very good horses (Rocket Star and Lim's Passion)."

"Winning on Mr Malek was the highlight. I will now ride him in the Singapore Classic (Aug 30) and I'd also like to thank Mr CK Phua of Oscar Racing Stable for the support."

A'Isisuhairi added that he would also be riding Phua's Mr Clint in the $1 million Kranji Mile on Sunday.