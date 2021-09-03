Hasta Manana ready to break the duck

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) DRIVE BY turned in a strong performance after a rest. She is obviously better than her earlier races and should win soon with blinkers. She has drawn well again.

(8) LEOPARD LADY was unlucky not to win either of her last two starts. The slightly longer trip could give her more time to catch the front runners. There are first-timers to watch out for. (5) SILVANO'S BUTTERFLY, in particular, catches the eye in terms of bloodline.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) QUEEN MERCURY brings fair Western Cape maiden form to the race. Drawn ideally, her local debut could be a winning one.

(8) STING RAY showed more last time and must have enjoyed the drop in class after contesting a feature. She had excuses in that race and can only improve.

(9) CASA ROSADA has not let her connections down in the two Poly races since her move from the Cape. She needs to be taken seriously in a race low on form.

All eyes could be on first-timer (2) INDIGO FIELDS. She is nicely bred and Anton Marcus has been booked to ride.

RACE 3 (1,750M)

(6) SIEGE OF ORLEANS and

(8) DUQUESNE WHISTLE turned in good performances last time and could fight it out. Siege Of Orleans, a younger individual, was trying further and cut through her field impressively but too late. She could race a lot closer to the pace and get there in good time. Duquesne Whistle had wide draws in her last three start. She was a bit unlucky in her last two as a result. She is overdue and can open her account.

(2) CAPE STAR is improving fast. She could make more of a race of it from a better gate.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

After a fair debut, (5) LUCKY MISS took her chances in a juvenile feature at Greyville. She finished a creditable sixth after racing awkwardly. That kind of run makes her the one to be with back in maiden company.

(7) OCTOBER SONG came in for heaps of betting support on debut and ran a forward race in a sprint. She could be even better over the longer distance and must rate a big chance as well.

(2) IQEMBULABESIFAZANE was supported but had a valid excuse on debut. She is drawn well.

(10) BLACK JOKER needs to be watched.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) HASTA MANANA ran four successive seconds before contesting a Grade 1. He finished an eye-catching seventh. On that, he rates as the one to beat. It was his first run after being gelded, so he should improve. He has the best draw.

(2) LADOOSHKA has been making progress after sitting off the pace in sprints. On running style, he should relish the distance. His form line is proving quite strong.

(4) BARRINGTON lost in his first try over this track and trip by a neck. He will be the one to catch again.

(6) IDEAL ACT made a fair debut on the Poly. That formline has already produced two winners.

RACE 6 (1,100M)

(5) CHANTYMAN is weighted to win and remains unbeaten over this distance. But he is meeting some of the best and he has not often beaten them.

(4) TEMPTING FATE was one of the best juveniles. He has had a wind procedure and could be back to his best, so watch out.

Stablemate (9) PRAY FOR RAIN was not far behind him. He won in resolute fashion on the Poly and has race fitness on his side.

(1) CAPTAIN TATTERS finally won again last time. If not minding the drop in trip, he could follow up.

(3) LIGHT THAT LOOSE has a say as well.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(8) CHIEF EXECUTIVE won his maiden in good style before running in a feature. He will have matured during a layoff and could have made further progress.

(1) MOUNT GREYLOCK has been disappointing, but takes a drop in class. That could do the trick.

(6) HAMPTON COURT won well at Greyville. If repeating on the turf, he could follow up.

(5) WE ALL CHOMIES needs to find a bit more to be competitive.

(4) FIVES WILD is capable on his day.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

On form, (5) MAGICALLEE and (3) LADY CATHERINE should fight it out again. The pair produced a thriller at Greyville but it could be different now at Scottsville on the turf. Magicallee has all the experience at this venue.

(2) FLYING THE STAR is another course specialist who does not like to give in when in front. She should make it tough for her rivals.

(1) MAQUETTE is a youngster with scope. She has the best draw on her handicap debut.

(4) LADY LEGEND has run in some strong races and needs to be considered.