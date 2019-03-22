Hat-trick in store for bang-in-form Regal Graduation

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(1) MAHOGANY BOND hasn't been far off and should contest the finish.

(2) SHANGHAI TANG is not going to Hollywood but could escape the maidens in a small field.

(6) THE GREAT QUEEN and (7) TICKTACKTOE could make up quartets.

First- timer (4) THERAVADA could easily beat this lot if not too green.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

(4) THRONG finished just over a length in front of (3) COME THE DAY last time out but the positions could be reversed on this track.

Stable companion (2) RUSSIAN BEAT finished 1.7 lengths in front of (6) WAR LEGEND last start but the latter needed the outing and could turn it around.

(1) AMERICAN INDIAN is capable if he puts his best foot forward.

(5) ROYAL HONOUR can do better.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) MAWSOOL was heavily backed on debut and had to work hard for victory. She will come on with the experience gained.

(7) MAKARA, who is also sired by Soft Falling Rain, could give her a go with 3kg less to shoulder.

(2) SARAH is improving with racing and could get into the picture.

(8) MALTEZA (claims 4kg) and (5) KAYLA'S CHAMP could improve on their debut runs.

RACE 4 (1,250M)

(1) EMPIRE GLORY caught the eye last time out in his first as a gelding when getting going late to finish ahead of (2) IN FULL POWER. He would have come on since, so should confirm. The latter failed to go through with his effort on that occasion but could so with blinkers fitted.

(3) BILLY NO MATES could also show improvement after being gelded.

Watch newcomers (8) GOLDEN TIPPY and (10) KRONUNG.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) URBAN OASIS was unlucky not to have won her last race and, despite a wide draw, should make amends.

(2) HARTLEYFIVE has been placed in three of four starts and should improve her stats.

(5) INDAVAR should be thereabouts from a good draw.

(3) BRITANNIA QUEEN, (4) MIDNIGHT TOP, (6) MISS SAMURAI, (11) BERRY FLAMBEAU and newcomer (12) GRACIOUS EBONY could make the frame.

RACE 6 (1,250M)

(1) LOUISA MAY and (2) SPIRIT FESTIVAL should be competitive. The former is preferred and may enjoy the run of the race reverting to a sprint from gate 1.

(8) QUEEN OF POP and (9) SILVER DAZZLE are open to any amount of improvement after pleasing debut displays. Watch the betting on the latter, who returns from a rest with Domeyer engaged to ride.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) PEARL OF SIBERIA has been threatening for ages and could get his just reward.

(8) DESERT KITTEN has good early speed and could grab a winning lead from pole position.

(2) WESTERN OASIS is improving but has to find three lengths on (1) PEARL OF SIBERIA.

Watch the betting movements on first-timer (7) ICEBREAKER.

RACE 8 (2,400M)

(1) ANCESTRY has plummetted to an attractive mark but may be found wanting over this trip under a big weight.

(2) LINE EDITOR finished ahead of that rival last time out and has won over the course and distance but, along with (3) PARADA MARCH, may struggle to confirm the form of previous meetings with (6) BOLD ASSASSIN on these terms.

(4) ALDATO and (5) THE SILVA FOX have earning potential.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(1) REGAL GRADUATION is bang in form and the combo could complete a hat-trick.

(2) WINTER WATCH is running close-up and finished ahead of (7) THREE STARS (needed the run) and (6) BLONDE VISION (will be suited to this course) but it could get close all round.

(3) SAN FERMIN has a chance if he produces best form.

(4) PENNY ROYAL and (5) CAPTAIN'S PRINCESS could place.

RACE 10 (2,000M)

(11) LUXEMBURG and (12) SWEET WILLIAM have a few lengths to find on (3) MIDDLE WOOD but, with natural improvement, could reverse the form with that rival who is no stranger to overcoming wide draws.

(1) YOSMA and stablemate (2) BOLD VISION could get a look in with improvement.

(8) SNOWY MOUNTAIN could have more to offer over this distance.

RACE 11 (1,450M)

(4) POLAR ICE finds problems but could take the honours if he has a trouble-free run.

(3) JUBILEE LINE is holding form and should be right up with them again.

(5) GIMME HOPE JOHANNA claims 4kg and has pole position, so must respect.

(7) BIEN VENUE races as a gelding for the first time after a rest and could come on heaps.

RACE 12 (2,000M)

(1) JE NE SAIS QUOI wasn't given the best ride last start but, with blinkers removed, could make amends and turn the tables on improving duo (2) MARY MOON and (3) SILVERY HEIGHTS, who should be competitive again.

(4) BIG SUZE and (7) FOREST FIELD are closely matched with that trio, so could stake a claim, too.

(6) FLYING SQUADRON is bred to enjoy the trip, so can't be discounted either.

RACE 13 (1,450M)

(1) GHAALLA has raced against a stronger lot. She is coming off a rest and should be good enough to win this Assessment Plate.

(2) SKYE LANE wasn't disgraced in her first run for her new yard and could come on.

(5) ROCKING RUSSIAN comes off a lengthy lay-off and should just need it.

(3) FIRDOAS could need the outing.

Others are looking for minor money.

RACE 14 (1,600M)

(2) LIBRA took advantage of her superior fitness when getting the better of (6) PEARL JAM and (5) HEMERO over 1,400m last start and should be competitive again in her peak outing.

(7) MISS PLUMCAKE is capable of making her presence felt under just 51.5kg.