A hat-trick in store for Russet Air in Race 14

RACE 1 (1,160M)

(16) WYLIE WENCH attracted late money on debut but showed inexperience and was narrowly beaten. She should be right there with improvement.

(3) MIDNIGHT TOP is fancied to have a crack at this.

(11) COUNTESSOFCOULTER ran well on debut and will know more about it now.

(1) SINGLE RED ROSE is better than her last two starts.

RACE 2 (1,160M)

(8) DIFFERENT LIGHT, who is nominated in another race, should be thereabouts if she takes her place.

(13) LEADING FAST has attracted money in both starts and is the likely improver.

Watch newcomers (15) SULTANAH and (9) FIRE FLOWER.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(5) OPENING GAMBIT is in with a chance.

(2) LATEST CRAZE, (3) LYNTYS LEGACY and (6) WAR JEWEL can also show up.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) BOLLINGER boasts respectable sprint form. He wasn't disgraced when tried over a longer trip last start.

(3) NEVIL MU and (2) FUNDRAISER are better than their last starts suggest, so could play a role.

However, a bigger threat could come from (4) FORGED IN FLAME, who improved last time out.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(7) SIDONIE has a handy weight and should make a bold bid if the filly can settle early.

(2) GREEN TOP is the other female in the race and gives Sidonie 4kg. She shouldn't be far off though.

(4) DATE PALM has scope for improvement and is a safer proposition than stablemate (3) BATTLE OF ALESIA.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(3) BAD HABIT and (5) LADY WYLIE have improved this term after respective layoffs. With further progress, they are likely to play leading roles.

(1) ON CAPTAIN'S SIDE has the form to be competitive, too.

(4) LADY OF THE LAKE should be competitive on best form.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(7) CAPTAIN FLYNT is bang in form and a hat-trick is on the cards. He meets (6) SEA AIR on 1.5kg worse terms for 1.5 lengths, so it could get close.

(8) HIDDEN AGENDA comes into the picture with a 4kg claim.

Stablemate (2) LONE SURVIVOR can never be ignored for the money.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(2) CALYPSO BEAT failed to make her mark at Grade 2 level over 1,400m last start but should bounce back to form, reverting to handicap competition and and a distance which suits.

Well-bred debut winner (5) TEMPLETON could be anything.

Consistent (1) SPIRIT FESTIVAL is likely to improve after a comeback run. But riding arrangements suggest unexposed stable companion (4) PHIL'S DANCER is preferred.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

(7) PEARL OF SIBERIA, (8) SULLENBERGER and (12) BOATSWAIN finished alongside last start. But the last mentioned could get the upper hand this time.

(2) ILLUSION is a lot better and could get back on track.

RACE 10 (1,000M)

(5) CALL ME AL is unexposed and could surprise with a drop in class.

(6) RED EIGHT and (10) MOON ROCK have been holding their form and could make their presence felt.

Versatile (11) PRINCE ORACY isn't without a chance.

(7) WINTER ASSEMBLY won with blinkers fitted and may repeat the feat.

RACE 11 (1,000M)

(1) VAN HALEN needed the run last start and will be given every chance.

(2) PRINCE OF KAHAL, (3) WILLIAM THE SILENT and (7) GIMME A WAVE could feature if problem-free.

RACE 12 (1,000M)

(2) THREE TWO CHARLIE has a bit to find on these terms but ran well in a 1,400m feature last start behind Guineas contenders and a return to sprints should suit.

In-form (1) GOLDEN TRACTOR, consistent (4) CONSTABLE and capable Highveld raider (3) INVIDIA can have a say.

(8) SPRING BREAK is worth some consideration.

RACE 13 (1,400m)

Recent maiden winner (2) MOHICAN could make most improvement and follow up.

(10) CONTRAIL won his maiden at long odds with blinkers. He can also follow up.

(5) TRUE WORDS has the best form and could chalk up a sixth win.

(3) MOVIE MAGIC shouldn't be far behind.

RACE 14 (1,100M)

Hat-trick seeking (2) RUSSET AIR has had the measure of several rivals. On the evidence of his Merchants win, he is likely to confirm his superiority again.

On that form, (1) PLEASEDTOMEETYOU and (5) READY STEADY GO are the likely threats on revised terms.

(4) PERCIVAL has earning potential.

RACE 15 (2,000M)

(4) SEATTLE FORCE and (7) GREENWOOD DRIVE are strong front-runners and could get away from the rest.

(3) MASTER MAGIC ran below form last start but should do better.

(2) SHENANIGANS just needs to get his act together to trouble these.