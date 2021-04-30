Have another round of Dirty Martini

RACE 1 (1,400M)

Some promising juveniles go to the start and it is a bit surprising that they opted for this race instead of the feature race later.

(1) SOUND CHECK made a lot of improvement after her narrow win over (2) ALL THINGS NICE, beating a good winner of a feature race last time. It could be that the further she goes the better she is. She can complete a hat-trick. All Things Nice did everything but win on debut, showing inexperience by running around late. The easy winner of her next start will be right at the finish.

(3) FEARLESS LADY and (5) DERECHO could play minor roles.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(7) PEARL DANCER has improved at this centre and has a winning chance.

(1) PEARL OF AFRICA makes her local debut and is not out of it.

(2) BEND NOT BREAK also makes a local debut after a change of trainer. Blinkers have been added and an improved run could be on the cards.

(3) CIANNA is battling to win but the blinkers have made a difference. She should contest the finish again.

(9) WILD EARTH is better than her last two runs suggest. She can play a minor role.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(1) CALANDRA was a bit disappointing when only third behind (2) SEEKING WISDOM last time. A 3kg swing in the favour of Calandra could swing it back in her favour. Seeking Wisdom is a tough horse to pass when in the mood. In a small field, she will attempt to make all the running.

Visiting Western Cape runner (4) FOLLOW THE STAR can quicken nicely. If not too far back or unless they go a very slow pace, she will be a big threat.

(3) NIPPY SWEETIE has been restricted to the Polytrack for a while but is fit. She could earn some money.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(1) MAGNUM FIRE was expected to get out of the maiden ranks some time ago. But do not let that put you off his chance for his local debut, as he could be a bit better than these rivals.

(2) INNERSPACE produced his career-best performance when runner-up over this course and distance in his penultimate start. He can go close.

(8) CAPE BATIS has done enough of late to hold a winning chance.

(10) CHAI could also be in the battle for some money.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) DIRTY MARTINI was a wide-margin winner on his local debut. That was a weak race but the manner in which the grey gelding won suggests he can follow up soon.

Stable companion (5) BOLD STRIKE has been a disappointment in his recent races but could contest the finish if showing his best side.

(8) WINGS OF FIRE is best suited to the conditions of this race and his last run is best ignored.

(9) WINTER'S AWAKENING is making the trip from the Western Cape and clearly has a winning chance.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) SULLENBERGER has been only modest in his last two runs which were on the Polytrack. He is probably best judged on his win over this course and distance three starts back, when beating (2) GLOBAL DRUMMER by 13/4 lengths. He is only 1/2kg worse off, so does have another winning chance. Global Drummer returned to winning ways with a good victory last time and should go close.

Stable companions in the Alan Greeff yard, (4) KIMBERLEY STAR and (7) CELTILLUS, have good form. They have winning chances.

(9) COMANECI could be the surprise package.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

Stable companions in the Gavin Smith yard, (1) CRUZADOR and (2) NORTON SOUND, are unbeaten after two starts. It is hard to pick who is the better of the two.

(3) SILVER SALMON was narrowly beaten on debut. He went one better at his next start and is improving. The step-up to 1,200m will not be a problem for the colt. He looks a big danger to the Smith runners.

(4) WHATEVER NEXT quickened like a good horse when winning last time. Improving, he should be considered.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) TORIO LAKE likes this course and distance and has a winning chance.

(3) MAKARA was comfortably beaten on her local debut. She put that behind her when winning a nice race last time. She deserves respect.

(4) KINGSTON ROCK is making his local debut and Greeff usually improves his recruits, so he could win.

(5) EVIES FIRST has been very consistent and his trainer had a double last Friday, so must be considered.

(6) LUCKY DANCER is another in good form and also has a winning chance.