Have a date with Lion Of The Desert

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(1) LION OF THE DESERT was supported on debut but never got into it. However, in his next start over this course and a longer distance, he showed potential with a second. He rates as the one to beat.

(5) ANOTHER LEVEL, who finished behind Lion Of The Desert, will come on heaps.

(4) FORT SNOW ran below form last time, but the filly should get into the frame.

(7) GENERAL HANCOCK and first-timer (6) COUNT PABLO could run into money.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

After two narrow defeats, (7) VEROLINA could have her just reward.

(3) AMICUS CURIAE was lost on debut but will come on heaps with experience. The longer distance also suits.

(5) STAR AGLOW comes off a rest after disappointing but must be respected.

(4) JULIET TANGO is still learning and can only improve.

(2) LYDIA'S PROSPER could get away from a good barrier.

(1) ROUTE SIXTY SIX is looking for some minor money.

RACE 3 (1,250M)

(1) SUNLIT PATH and (4) NIPPY WINTER continue to knock on the door but will need luck from their wide berths.

(9) BLUE EYED GIRL was on debut when finishing behind the Nippy Winter last time. She could turn the tables from an inside draw with natural improvement.

(11) DAWNOFANEWDAY is another likely improver who could make her presence felt.

(2) CHELSEA RIVER fluffed her lines last time. But she did finish third over this track and trip previously. She could make amends if reproducing that form with the blinkers removed.

Respect Ridgemont debutantes (12) FLY BY and (14) WHOA WHOA WHOA.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

Stable companions (5) ULTRA QUICK and (1) TUSCAN WINTER dominate. Stable jockey Gavin Lerena has ridden both but has opted for Ultra Quick.

(4) SHELDON races as a gelding now after a rest in his new surroundings and is worth watching on the tote.

(3) TEAM GOLD is holding good form and will not go down without a fight.

RACE 5 (1,250M)

(3) AL BUGATTI caught the eye on debut over this track and trip, despite showing signs of inexperience. He will need a few things to go his way from a wide draw but should improve with experience.

(2) DRAGONFLY and (7) INFINITE PEACE return from their respective layoffs, but have shown enough to be competitive . Both have scope to improve and could pose a threat.

(5) CAPTAIN PERSIA was a close third over this track and trip. He could build on that to make his presence felt.

Newcomers (10) SILVANO'S DASHER and (11) SOLAR POWER are well-bred. The stablemates warrant respect.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(6) REMEMBER WHEN is looking for further ground but could flash home late.

But stable companion (3) RUN APRIL RUN appears to be stable-elect on riding engagements.

(7) WARSHIP was touched off late by (1) FREED FROM DESIRE over this track and trip but is 3.5kg better off. Freed From desire needed the outing.

(4) MILAN'S PRINCESS enjoys this track and comes into the reckoning.

(2) TANZANITE QUEEN may need it.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) CRUIZIN CALIFORNIA bounced right back to form when returning from a rest to finish second with the step-up to 1,400m last time. She ought to have come on for that run and should have more to offer over this trip.

(2) PEUT ETRE MOI has improved with every outing and finished second over 1,400m last time. On that evidence, she could also go one better trying the extra 200m.

(5) FLEETING has a bit to find on Cruizin California, but is improving. On the evidence of her last start, she should enjoy going this trip.

(3) NTINGA and (4) DUNNEBALL appear best of the rest.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(5) INDLAMU and (1) DR DOOLITTLE are set to fight this out, but Indlamu looks better with 5kg less. However, if they cut each other's throat, Doolittle's stablemate (2) GREEN HAZE, could flash home late and grab the spoils.

KZN visitor (3) MATTERHORN has ability.

(9) FULL MAST, (4) LEOPOLD and (10) STONE COLD could place.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(1) SUNDAY ISLAND stayed on well for second over 1,400m when back from a rest last time. He should take another step forward over this trip.

(2) AENEAS had excuses for a disappointing last start and is capable of better. This sterner test of stamina should suit.

(6) GIMMIE A STAR caught the eye on debut in KZN and could have a bright future. Expect big improvement.

(3) FOREVER BILL may have needed his last start and is another who could show more.

(10) SAGE KING and (12) TOZZETTI are well bred with scope for improvement.

RACE 10 (1,500M)

(1) CITY BY THE SEA was narrowly beaten in his last two starts. Despite 62kg on his back, he could get away at this track from pole position.

However, the filly (7) FLORIDA KEYS is in receipt of 7kg and could grab him late.

(6) MASTER OF LAW is another looking to dictate early and could follow up on his maiden victory.

(3) LETS TALK won his only try at this track but cannot afford to give start.

(8) GOLDEN TUNE needs to confirm his last run.

RACE 11 (1,400M)

Fascinating contest, laden with feature-raced performers.

The unbeaten (4) GIMME DAT ought to have improved after being given a rest following her Fillies Nursery success. She could keep her 100 per cent record intact.

Stable companions (3) VERONICA MARS and (5) HOMELY GIRL are consistent. They are likely to keep her honest, though the same could be said of another Justin Snaith-trained runner, the well-related (7) HIGH HOSANNA, who should have more to offer with th e step-up to this trip.

(2) WALK OF FAME is distance-suited and probably better than rated, so could play a leading role.

(1) SWAZI QUEEN, who has shown her best form over further ground, is best weighted.

RACE 12 (1,200M)

(6) SUPER EXCITED raced four times for two wins and two seconds. On the up, he is looking to improve his win record.

(8) PRINCE OF FIRE has won both his starts comfortably. He should make a bold effort for his hat-trick.

(4) GRAPPLER found problems last time and also found the 1,000m trip a bit sharp. Expect a better run over 1,200m.

His stablemate, (2) BOWIE, cannot be ignored for some money.

(1) CAPTAIN HINDSIGHT is rarely far off.

(5) SEA VIRESCENT is looking to double-up with blinkers.

RACE 13 (1,400M)

The recently gelded Guineas winner (1) RUSSIAN ROCK is well in under these conditions and looks hard to oppose despite being the joint-top weight.

(2) MY BESTIE ran well in a similar contest last start. He should play a role on that form.

However, a bigger threat is likely to come from (3) SAFE RETURN, who was only outgunned late by a highly regarded unbeaten three-year-old colt in a 1,200m feature last start.

(5) IT'S ABOUT TIME and (4) TRIP OF FORTUNE are progressive sorts with bright futures. They should make their presence felt.

RACE 14 (1,200M)

(2) QUANTUM KING was not disgraced in good company last time. Back over the shorter trip, he is looking to double-up over this course and distance.

(7) SUCCESSFUL RULER deserved his maiden win and could now go on with it.

There should be nothing to choose between (1) SUPER AGRA and (8) THE MAKWAKKERS on collateral form.

(5) BRONCO BLITZ should not be far behind them.