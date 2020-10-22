Have a flutter on Toto

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(6) LADY OF THE FLAME sports blinkers now and should make a bold bid.

(5) LAGERTHA comes off a lengthy layoff. If ready, she could win easily.

(9) DIVINE ISADORA and (10) JAMAHEERY are exciting newcomers. Watch for support.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(4) MARRAKECH started badly last time. Expect a much better effort.

(11) VOYEUR was not disgraced on debut. He is a gelding now. If ready, he should get into the fight for honours.

(2) GILBOA disappointed last time but could feature.

(3) HARRYS SECRET was not striding out last time, but expect improvement.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(6) AL AASY is something special. Watch the betting.

(2) JET CAT could finish off nicely if he finds early cover.

(1) ASH is improving with racing. Should confirm with (9) MASTER ULETIDE and (10) TROOPER on different form lines.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) PIN UP has shown improvement. Should contest the finish.

(2) BITTER WIND was third in her last three starts. Should be in the shake-up.

(9) RUNAROUND SUE has not been far off recently. Could get into the mix.

(10) SUNTRAX has a shout if she can reproduce her last-start effort.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(5) FIFTH OF JULY is back over 1,600m. If he behaves at the start, he could grab them late with the 4kg claim.

(3) FIRE FLOWER, (2) SECRETS OF MAYA, (6) FRESH FROM THE US and (8) LIVERPOOL LEGEND come off maiden wins and could go on to improve.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(9) TOTO has been thrown in the deep end. But she looks a useful sort. Could win at nice odds if she sees out the 1,600m trip.

(1) LILY BLUE was not disgraced on debut. Could turn it around with (5) NOW YOU SEE ME.

(8) FORT ANNE is holding form. Could chalk up a second win.

(7) ULULATE is in form. Could give another good performance.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(4) SNOW PALACE stands out. His rider, Pierre Strydom, is a good judge of pace.

(3) SELL HIGH is holding form but is not well in. However, he should run a big race.

(1) WESTERN FORT and bottomweight (7) IMPERIAL MASTER were not disgraced on their debuts as geldings. Must be considered.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(9) KOKESHI won well after a rest and has been given enough time for this run. She can get better.

(7) THE SASH has been running good races. Could give another honest effort.

(5) CONSOL QUEEN is improving. Could get into the mix.

(12) PLUM FIELD is always in with a chance.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

(1) LORD MELBOURNE has 62kg to shoulder and also does not have the best draw, yet he looks the one to beat.

(2) GOLD ROCK won well after a break and seems to have improved.

(16) PASSION PEACH can never be ignored with a handy weight.

(13) PERFECT LIGHT needed her last run. Expect improvement.