Have a Late Night Live

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) RECKLESS LOVE was coming on nicely in the maiden ranks, before being thrust into a Grade 1 sprint. Obviously highly regarded and, being by Marchfield, he should enjoy this longer trip. Has the best draw.

(3) MAMA PYJAMA may also relish this trip. She was rapidly gaining on the runners late on her 1,000m debut. Expect improvement.

(11) EMERALD PALACE finished among some decent sorts in a feature last time. She has shown pace and could use it to overcome the wide draw.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) LATE NIGHT LIVE could be the best bet on the day, but has played up at the start before. She has the best draw for a change and her form lines are very solid. Should win this.

(3) WICHITA is pretty consistent, if you ignore her one run over a longer trip. She was second last start and could be pressing hard in the closing stages.

(5) JUST THE WIND found the winner too good last time. Has a better draw.

(12) DUCHESSOFCORNWALL is a front-running type. But she could make problems for herself should she try to go to the front from a wide draw.

RACE 3 (1,900M)

(7) SNATCHED and (8) POLLYGONESHOPPING are the form horses. Pollygoneshopping finished ahead of Snatched in their one meeting, when both ran decent races, but Snatched was finishing faster. It could get close.

(1) CULTURE CLUB was not disgraced last time, as she might have needed a faster pace.

(3) QUE FOR YOU and (5) NORTHWEST PASSAGE need to be considered, especially for the exotic bets.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(9) A THOUSAND TUNES made good improvement last time but overraced. Will need to show he has learnt to settle better. He was too handy in his previous race over the shorter trip.

(7) ROCK WITH ME finished ahead of him last time. He retains his 4kg apprentice claim, so could have the edge again.

(5) PREDATOR, who has been costly to follow, has raced like he needs this longer distance.

(3) WALNUT and (4) PIQUILLIN have shown ability but have yet to convince punters. However, it will be foolish to leave them out of your calculations.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(2) ARMINIUS could be the pick over (9) LEGISLATE'S DANCE, who came in for support but was slow out on debut. Arminius showed ability over the longer trip before and could be ready again after a rest. He has secured a plum gate.

(10) CHAMPINGATTHEBIT needs to be taken seriously. While his form is not great, he may have been battling the hard, fast tracks and could relish the Poly. Certainly not out of it.

(8) WHAT ABOUT YOU is well-bred. Could be the big improver.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(2) ARRABIATA looks well-placed again. She has won on the Poly. From a decent barrier, she can follow up on her turf win at this venue. She is one of the better bets on the card.

(8) IRISH PEARL has run her best races over this distance on the turf. Her last run was good. She can improve on her only Poly effort. Can be tossed into the quinella.

(3) ALFONSE BABY rates a danger on her improved last run. She finished ahead of a few of her rivals but the longer trip is a concern.

(11) BELL JAR is consistent but has a tough draw.

Many others in this field can upset.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(10) MACARA did not get away from her field as the going was a bit sticky. She might also need further ground. She is trying her luck in a lower division handicap and could enjoy the Poly.

(5) PASSIVITY was dominating at this level, before needing her last run when beaten by a promising youngster. She could get closer.

(1) STARLIGHT and (2) RACHEL finally landed decent draws and may take full advantage. But Rachel may just need it. Both should not be left out of the novelty bets.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(5) TRACES and (3) GOLIATH HERON could fight it out if their strong runs in a feature are anything to go by. Traces is badly in need of that overdue second career win to give him confidence.

(6) WINTER BLUES carries a light weight. After trying to chase down Great Shaka in a strong tailwind, she could just get to the front. From there, she could pose a threat.

(7) WOLFGANG's last few races are best forgotten. There were excuses and he could upset the apple cart.