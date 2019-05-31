Hawwaam good enough for hat-trick

RACE 1 (1,000M)

Amazingly (1) PICKAWINNER has won all three trials amid proper races which he hasn't won. Could be his day tomorrow. He would have matured.

(6) BINARY STAR showed some potential from a wide draw last time out. Can only get better.

(5) SAIL SMARTLY has shown good pace and has the best of the draw. Respect.

(7) BOLD PHOENIX and (8) SYX SHOOTER have drawn well and can feature.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

Several first-timers to take note of and the betting could provide a guide to their chances. Pay careful attention to (6) DJOCKOVIC, (13) RAIN IN ENGLAND and (15) ZENO.

Of those with experience, (5) CONSTABLE will be hard to beat after an eye-catching debut when touched off over the course and distance.

(3) CAPTAIN FLINDERS, (8) DOUBLE THE FUN and (14) WHAT A KID should improve to be competitive.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) QUINLAN had subsequent Grade 1 Tsogo Sun Sprint winner Chimichuri Run just ahead when fourth in the Grade 1 Computaform Sprint. If he takes to the Polytrack, he will be hard to beat.

(2) FILIPPO and (4) CHANTYMAN renew rivalry and the latter is better off at the weights. But it should be close still.

(8) VARSITY LOVER is capable and carries a light weight.

(7) GOLIATH HERON needs to be watched as well.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

The well-bred (7) VICTORIA TOWER has shown useful ability in both starts and, with natural improvement, should be in the shake-up.

(1) ELUSIVE FLIGHT and (2) LADY OF THE LAKE improved in recent starts and can feature with further progress.

(8) WHAT A JEWEL finished behind the latter last time out but should improve to pose more of a threat.

(3) LINDA LOVES LACE and (6) SWEET KARMA can also get into the picture.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(4) SILVER ROSE has a chance to bag the Grade 3 Lonsdale with front-running tactics. He's been in top form.

(9) GIMME ONE NIGHT is very capable.

(3) ROY'S RIVIERA could be anything over the longer trip. She won a nice race last start and is gettingt better as she has matures.

(11) SILVA'S BULLET is the dark horse over this trip.

(1) NOBLE SECRET was not disgraced behind star Hawwaam and is back over his best trip.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(3) VAR EXPRESS showed improvement in his first start after being gelded and should have more to offer with the benefit of that outing.

Jockey Greg Cheyne, however, deserts that runner to partner (7) DOPPIO ORO, who should pose more of a threat at this level, having been outclassed by winners last start.

(6) DIMITRI and (8) DOUBLE CROWN could get a look-in.

(2) THE PERFECT WAVE has claims, too.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

Great mix of top fillies with the best of the Highveld taking on the best from the West Cape. Cape Guineas winner (1) FRONT AND CENTRE had a great prep here running on from a wide draw.

(3) RETURN FLIGHT won a Grade 1 here and has been dominating upcountry. He should be the main threat.

(5) BLOSSOM was running on nicely behind her and may prefer this track.

Respect (2) SANTA CLARA, (4) SILVANO'S PRIDE and (9) PRINCESS IRENE.

RACE 8 (1,700M)

A case can be made for all of these.

(6) CRUSADE'S PROMISE is in good form but unexposed over this trip.

(1) KAWAKAMI is inconsistent but remains capable over this distance.

Stablemates (2) CHAKRI and (4) FORTUNE FLIES are closely matched but the latter may just have the edge with an apprentice allowance.

(3) HEAVEN'S EMBRACE should be competitive.

RACE 9 (2,000M)

(1) HAWWAAM was facile in winning two Grade 1 feature races in a row. Headed for superstardom, he will be hard to beat, if liking this track after having raced only at Turffontein.

(2) TWIST OF FATE is ultra consistent and should go the distance. He is the only other multiple graded winner.

(7) CHARLES and (3) BUNKER HUNT have given signs they can do something.

RACE 10 (1,700M)

(5) CROWN TOWERS had everything go wrong on his local debut and can only improve. He has shown ability in the past and having his third run after gelding should see him show his best.

(8) OUR COYS won a nice race last start but was given a hike in ratings and has yet to win here. He has a say along with (9) VINSON, who has done little wrong as well.

Consider (1) PROTEA PARADISE and (4)SHOGUN.