He is all Fired Up for a winning show

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(14) THE TIME IS NOW took a big step forward over this trip in his second start and, with further improvement, should be competitive.

(13) SUPREME ELEVATION finished ahead of that rival so also warrants respect.

(8) MAXIUMUS was backed on debut. He is bred to improve over this trip.

(1) ANCIENT ROME and (4) FSQUADRON are also likely improvers and must be respected.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(2) GEE FOR GO has shown ability in each of three sprints and could confirm her promise by exiting the maiden ranks.

(11) SPICE MARKET improved when stepped up to this distance. She will be competitive with further progress expected.

Watch the betting on newcomers (1) FLYING FIRST CLASS and (14) WONDEROUS. Both have been working well and capable of big showings.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(7) GANG LEADER is a well-bred juvenile. Watch for support. This also applies to (10) PRINCE ALF.

(1) IRON MIKE and (2) CURIOUS could get into the picture if reproducing their best form but both are awkwardly drawn.

(9) MARRAKECH is seldom far off the mark and coming from a tidy starting berth should be a factor. This is one for the quartet players.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) VELD FLOWER has relocated having failed to build on early promise shown in the Western Cape. She is nicely bred and has scope for improvement.

(2) NU BELL and (4) ARABELLA QUEEN have shown enough to stake a claim and could get into the picture on their best form.

(10) FOR WARD MARCH will be better suited to this trip after a pleasing debut.

(9) VESEO also caught the eye on debut over this trip and should be better for the run.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(12) WINTERDREAMS must be seriously respected in this modest Maiden.

(1) HOT GOSSIP and (4) GYPSY WOMAN both fluffed their lines last time out but are capable of better.

(3) SAMOA is drawn poorly but has shown enough to make her presence felt.

RACE 6 (2,600M)

(4) CAPJACK and (3) PACIFIC DREAM have both shown scope to improve going over this trip following creditable recent outings. They look the obvious quinella.

(1) ROMANTIC ERA is another likely improver following a pleasing comeback run.

(6) SACRED DAWN is stoutly bred so could have more to offer.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(4) OUR MAN IN HAVANA finished behind (7) ZEAL AND ZEST over 2,000m last time. The pair renew rivalry on similar terms but the less-exposed former could turn the tables.

(6) ATOMIC BLONDE caught the eye on his reappearance (first after gelding) recently and is likely to raise his game. Booking of 2.5kg claimer bodes well for his chances.

(8) BANHA BRIDGE and (13) AFRAAD have scope and can get a look in, along with (9) FOLLOW MY PATH.

RACE 8 (1,450M)

(7) FIRED UP bounced back to form in a stronger race on his comeback recently and a repeat of that effort should be good enough to see him play a leading role in this. Hard to beat.

(8) BIEN VENUE fits a similar profile so should be competitive.(4) NORDIC REBEL and (9) KINGS ARCHER are capable performers at this level of the handicap and should pose more of a threat. Must be included in any novelty bet.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(10) NOW YOU SEE ME made all in a similar contest last time when sporting blinkers and a resultant 4-point penalty under these conditions in her peak outing may not be enough to prevent her from following up.

(4) HEART STWINGS is likely to apply early pressure and pose a threat.

(3) DESTINYS GAME has run well fresh in the past so warrants respect on her return.

(2) FLYING HIGH and (1) PRETTY BORDER should, if at their best, stake a claim in this grade.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

(10) LOUVAIN is best treated by the conditions and on current form should be competitive.

(14) PICCADILLY SQUARE and (11) SAMMI MOOSA have drawn wide gates but are capable of getting a look in.

(9) INITIATOR boasts a good record at the venue and is another to consider.

(2) SAMURAI JACK and (4) TREND MASTER could make their presence felt despite big weights with improvement likely.

(5) ARTISAN has scope so could stake a claim if confirming recent progress.