He strides out In All His Glory

The Shane Baertschiger-trained Rise Of Empire (in red), just beaten by Buuraq at his last outing on Nov 17 (left), looked sharp during his workout yesterday morning.

If you were at the races on Saturday, you would have been bowled over with the performance of a newcomer named You Qian Zhuan.

On debut, he did a demolition job on his rivals in that Restricted Maiden sprint over the 1,100m.

If that showing had you and your mates talking late into the night, well, get ready to talk some more - but about a different horse.

The name's In All His Glory and the thing which links him to You Qian Zhuan is a trial on Dec 31 which pitted one against the other.

As it turned out, You Qian Zhuan was no match for In All His Glory who blitzed his rival to cruise home by almost four lengths.

With Michael Rodd on the reins that Tuesday morning, In All His Glory led all the way to win in a canter. He clocked a modest time of 62.39sec for the 1,000m.

It was nothing to write home about but, so what? I reckon he wasn't racing against the clock.

Well, Rodd must have known he had ridden a good thing and it was no surprise to see him in the saddle when trainer Cliff Brown sent his newcomer for a workout yesterday morning.

Clapping on the pace from the get-go, he sent In All His Glory over the 600m in 37.4sec.

Since that trial on New Year's Eve, Brown has put the finishing touches on his newcomer who now looks as tight as a piano wire.

While little else is known of the chestnut, one thing is certain. He's ready for his debut in Race 4 on Sunday and, if You Qian Zhuan could do it so impressively, why not the horse who beat him hands down at the trials?

If there's a horse to challenge him, that runner could be Rise Of Empire.

He too looked good in his workout, clocking 39.3sec with Vlad Duric doing the steering. Stablemate Global Kid, who is down to run in Race 8, also on Sunday.

Trained by Shane Baertschiger, Rise Of Empire has done everything right - except win - in his two Kranji outings.

Hardly noticed on his debut in mid-October, he had them gossiping after he put in that huge performance over the 1,200m on grass.

Riden by Harry Kasim, he charged home but failed by a neck to catch the favourite Delaware who ran out the trip in 1:10.73sec.

Then in his last start in November, he again found one to beat - going by a nostril to Buuraq over the same trip and surface.

An expensive sort, costing $700,000 as a yearling in the sales ring, he looks the type who can quickly start paying for his board and lodging.

Yes, Race 4 is shaping up to be some contest.

Rise Of Empire versus In All His Glory.

Duric versus Rodd. One chestnut versus another.

I say, bring it on!