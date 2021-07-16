Hear the Tiger Roar again

The 1,200m trip was deemed as a bit short, but the noted come-from-behind Tiger Roar still won with audacious authority.

With an extra 200m in Sunday's $150,000 Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-old Classic and against basically the same opposition, who is to stop the Falcon Racing No. 7-owned gelding from scoring again?

Furthermore, he is the highest-rated contender with 78 rating points. He does not have to concede weight in the set-weight affair for his age group, except for Northern Hemisphere-bred Everest.

He will shoulder 57kg like most. Being an American-bred, so is younger by about half a year, Everest gets a 21/2kg relief.

In the $110,000 Group 3 Singapore Three-year-Old Sprint over 1,200m on June 27, Tiger Roar came from last to win by 11/2 lengths in 1min 09.50sec.

His trainer, reigning champion Michael Clements, thinks highly of his charge. He rates him possibly better than his multiple Group-winning Countofmontecristo and Top Knight.

Like most, he reckons this second leg feature for three-year-olds will suit Tiger Roar to a T.

"I think the extra 200m will be more down his street. He's definitely a horse looking for further. He's a horse we always have a high opinion of and he confirmed that today. A very good and gutsy win. We are looking forward to the next leg," said the Zimbabwe-born Singaporean.

Tiger Roar's four other wins from his previous eight starts were over 1,400m (thrice) and 1,800m.

Clements has November's $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m as his top agenda.

If Tiger Roar surprisingly falters, Clements has three capable back-ups in the race.

Prosperous Return, second in the first leg over 1,200m, is his next best. The 1,400m also suits his horse. Two of his three successes were over the distance.

His two-time winner Starlight was a creditable fifth in the first leg, while stablemate Starharmony is a rising galloper with two unbeaten starts.

So, on paper, Sunday's Singapore Three-Year-old Classic is at the mercy of the in-form champion trainer.