Hear ye, Madame Speaker's warning loud and clear

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(3) LAW AND ORDER ran well when third on debut. She did not repeat that performance in her second start.

The combination of Alan Greeff and Greg Cheyne is always one to watch in these juvenile races, so (5) MYTHICAL GIRL could go close.

(6) SET IN AMBER makes her debut for the Gavin Smith -Muzi Yeni combination and they deserve respect.

(8) SPEECHMAKER lacked a finish on debut but could earn.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(4) ROCK SPIRIT did well when third in a weak field last time out but can go close again.

(3) DUBULA probably needs it a bit further but does have Richard Fourie in the irons.

(2) MYBOY JACK needed his last run and should improve.

(1) KUNGHAYFATCHOY has shown some promise in his first three starts but is coming off a break that saw him being gelded. He deserves respect.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) RED GINGER has been trying her luck in a couple of feature races with not much success. This is a better field for her and she should go very close to winning.

(2) STUDIO BLUES continues to do very well for trainer Alan Greeff and can contest the finish again.

(4) GLAMAROUS makes the trip, so deserves respect.

(3) SASSY LADY tries further.

(6) ESTEEMAL looks likely to do better.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(3) FASHION FORCE makes her local debut and it could be a winning one as she has run some good races in the Western Cape.

(1) RUBY TWO SHOES improved on the Polytrack last time out and does have a winning chance if repeating that form on the turf this time round.

(2) ALPHABET STREET looked unlucky not to win on her local debut and can go one better this time.

(4) WINTER ORCHID tries a bit further.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(2) HEAD BOY has only had the three starts and could still improve.

(3) PEKING TYSON is often slowly away but can finish in the money again.

(1) LITTLE DRUMMER BOY is battling to win and could contest the finish again.

(4) SARK has been a disappointment but will not be travelling to the Eastern Cape for the weather.

(7) MISHEGOS has not shown much but should improve this time.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(5) DREAM A DREAM wascaught out of her ground last outing and can go close.

(1) HAPPY GIRL has had nine attempts and has been unreliable but she does have a winning chance.

(2) GREY MISTRESS disappointed on the Polytrack last time out but could do a lot better on the turf this time.

(3) ROCK STARDOM is improving and can be considered.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) MADAME SPEAKER returned to her very best form with a runaway victory last time out and will prove to be the one to beat. A lot of Western Cape-based runners have made the trip and must be considered.

(3) DREAM BABY DREAM could prefer this distance.

(4) STAR FIGHTER is improving and likes this distance.

(5) BE YOURSELF, (6) COUNT DUBUCKS and (7) CHAKRI are all capable of improvement.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(1) IN A PERFECT WORLD was a disappointment last time out but will have blinkers this time and could make vast improvement.

(5) PARADE'S END makes her local debut and deserves some respect.

Consider (8) CHESTNUT WILD.

(3) JUDD'S ROCKET makes his local debut and could improve.

(2) TOMBODI has struggled a bit but could place.

(4) ADALFIERI is holding form and could contest the finish again.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(10) MUMTAZ disappointedlast time out but can do better this time.

(12) ZALIKA is looking for a hat-trick.

(2) READY SET GO returns from a break and must be considered.

(3) SMART SUZY and (4) HORSE HAIZI do not always show their best side but are capable of popping up in the places.

(5) WATSONIA and (6) GAME GIRL are in good heart and can earn some money.