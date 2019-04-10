Heart Of A Legend has drawn a winning gate

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(5) JERRY THE JUGGLER was backed and showed good pace on debut. Should have come on from that and over the minimum trip will take some catching.

(8) JUSTAGUYTHING did well in his trial, and should be respected. Of the older runners,

(1) BIRTHDAY BOY and (2) NOBLE BEAT both have enough form to threaten.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(10) GINGER BISCUIT needs things to go her way, but looks close to her next win.

(6) FLAMENCO DANCER is holding form though, and will challenge strongly.

(1) AMBER FURST could surprise back on the Poly, while (11) NOEMI also has shock potential back to a sprint with a 4kg claimer.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(5) HEY JUDE has been frustrating to follow, but could get it right in this limited line-up. Plenty with chances though, and (10) ALABAMA SLIDE can build on a fair Poly debut.

(2) ALLEZ LES BLEU is far better than her latest.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(4) HEART OF A LEGEND is ultra consistent, and from pole position with Marcus up, this could be the day.

(5) PETRA just failed last time, and appears a big danger.

(6) STAR IN THE SKY won her maiden on the Poly and has faced stronger in Cape Town.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(2) PHILOS just prevailed on his first Poly outing, and can do so again against similar.

(6) MARCH PREVIEW can follow up on his latest easy win.

(8) PANTSULA and (9) GRANDE MAESTRO are both consistent, and can't be far away from their next win.

RACE 6 (1,900M)

(8) APPLE MAGIC stayed on over slightly shorter on Poly debut, and has a decent chance in this weak field.

(1) MISS JAGGER looks a danger, while (2) ORIENT EXPRESS and (3) BELLE OF PARIS should both earn again.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(2) IMPERIAL ROYAL knows how to win by narrow margins, and appears well handicapped.

(9) STORMBORNE THUNDER went close straight out of the maidens and will be firing again.

(4) LADY ABIGAIL has solid claims and can place.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(4) JANICE'S SECRET finished strongly last time, and from a good draw can go one better. That formline brings (9) HOLY FLAME right into it, as well as top weight (1) SWEET PRESERVE, who scraped home in a blanket finish.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(2) AFRICAN ANGEL was a fluent winner first time on the Poly, and should be competitive in this class.

(6) LITTLE BRISTOL did well in her first run out of the maidens, and has a shout.

(8) TOMBOLA came back to best last time, and must go in.