Heartening display from debut Flyer

Heartening Flyer lived up to his trial-winning form to score first-up impressively at Kranji yesterday, prompting trainer Michael Clements to label him a "good potential horse".

The remark was not purely complimentary.

The three-year-old New Zealand-bred colt won the Polytrack 1,200m for Restricted Maiden horses in a swift 1min 11.84sec, which was the fastest of the 10 races over that trip.

The time was comparable to Race 7 Class 3 Div 2 winner Kiss Your Song. Race 10 Class 3 Div 1 winner Churchill clocked 1min 11.97sec. Using this as a yardstick, it puts Heartening Flyer in good stead. Being a young horse, the sky's the limit.

Ridden by French jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin, the Tivic Stable-owned Heartening Flyer was a handy third early, splitting the two leaders, Lady Fast and Miracle Fast.

Beuzelin made his move turning into the straight and was first for home. His $8-favourite mount pinched a good lead and had enough to stave off the late-closing Brutus by a neck.

"It was nice game win - 1,200m first-up on the Polytrack is never easy for a young horse," said Clements.

"I was really pleased with how he travelled. Up the straight, he kicked nicely. He was probably lacking in experience when he looked a bit lost once he hit the front.

"But, when the other horse came up, he quickened again.

"He's a long-striding horse. In my opinion, such horses are more comfortable on grass."

Clements has targeted a Novice race over 1,200m on turf on Aug 16 for his debut winner.

His latest victory has taken his season's tally to 25 winners, still one ahead of reigning champion Mark Walker, who snared the final race with Inherit.

Heartening Flyer was Beuzelin's 18th winner of the season.