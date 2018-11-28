Helene Charisma worth supporting

RACE 1 (1,200M)

4 MULTIMAX returns to Class 5, where he was a big winner back in September. He's the likely leader in a race that lacks speed and it won't take much for him to just keep rolling.

5 KEEP GOING gets down to Class 5 for the first time. He hasn't shown a great deal in Class 4, although his last two runs weren't atrocious, and coming to Happy Valley could prove a good move.

1 AVELLINO is another who should be suited by the drop in class, particularly with Zac Purton jumping aboard for the first time.

6 THE SHOW can't be overlooked.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

6 TRIUMPHANT Light has only won one of his 40 Hong Kong starts. He's best suited when he can get across to lead. From gate 10, that may be Douglas Whyte's only option. Even if he sits outside the leader, he's not without a hope.

7 LE PEGASE has won both starts for Jimmy Ting, racing handy or leading on both occasions. It sets up similarly for him here.

5 Rookie Star is yet to finish closer than fourth from 15 Hong Kong starts, although he has returned to the fourth-placed stall on five occasions. Improvement is sure to come soon.

11 COUR VALANT, a veteran, is worth including in the exotics.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

1 HELENE CHARISMA is worth sticking with now, as a win doesn't appear far away. He ran home well at Sha Tin two runs back and then was blocked for a run over this course and distance last time out. If Silvestre de Sousa can get him into the clear, then he is a leading player.

2 NEW ELEGANCE looked likely to catch Ho Ho Khan at Sha Tin last time out, but just couldn't reel him in. He's a contender again.

5 TOP LAURELS has run well without winning in both starts this season. He steps up to 1,800m for the first time but it looks a good move now.

7 SANGRIA can turn his form around.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

5 QUADRUPLE DOUBLE ran well last time out, just going down when stepped up to 1,200m. The switch to Happy Valley looks a good move for a still-immature type like him and he should enjoy every favour from gate 2, either on or near the speed.

2 LOOK ERAS is also expected to be up there with seven-pound (3.18kg) claimer Victor Wong legged up. The 1,200m has always been a little bit of a test, but he may not face the toughest 1,200m.

4 FLYING FORCE can get into the mix late after a number of good efforts, including a win two starts back.

6 THOU SHALL SING is racing consistently and is a player.

RACE 5 (2,200M)

1 MCQUEEN steps up to 2,200m for just the second time in his Hong Kong career. At his first attempt, he got out on the speed before sticking on for second to Super Chic and it wouldn't surprise to see Umberto Rispoli adopt similar tactics here. He can stave them off.

2 YOU HAVE MY WORD has rarely run a poor race since breaking through at big odds last year. He gets another shot at Class 4 and perhaps he can in again.

3 KING OF MONGOLIA gets the returning Oisin Murphy aboard. He's one-paced but is well-suited in a race like this.

10 ROMANTIC JOURNEY can sneak into the placings at odds.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

Trainer Chris So has had a good record with debutants in recent years and he unveils another in

9 LAKESHORE EAGLE. The Master Of Design four-year-old has trialled well enough and is drawn to capitalise. He's worth a shot.

1 FLYING MONKEY struggled from the outside gate last time out. Getting back into a kind draw with the switch from Victor Wong to Callan Murray could prove all the difference.

2 GOLDEN GLORY ran well two weeks ago to just go down by a neck. He should enjoy a gun run and he can't be overlooked.

4 E MASTER will be swooping late on them.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

8 STAR OF JOY has so often looked the most likely winner on paper. But, after 18 starts in Hong Kong, he's still yet to get a win on the board. It does appear that all the stars align, though, so this might be the time to jump on the bandwagon.

3 EAGLE should enjoy every favour from gate 2. He's sure to be around the mark.

1 FAIRY TWINS is a hit and miss commodity, but he deserves inclusion with the inside gate.

2 HEALTHY LUCK is not without claims.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

9 BLITZING just went down last start but it was still a good effort in defeat. He'll be better for that first appearance in Class 3 and there's no reason he can't resume his winning ways.

4 LITTLE BIRD won extremely impressively at this track and trip three weeks ago. It was his second outstanding win, following on from a June romp, but he is a horse that needs so much to go his way to produce that sort of effort. Still, he's likely to be around the mark.

3 SIR REDALOT should enjoy every chance midfield and he can finish off strongly.

1 FANTASTIC FEELING is consistent and looms as a place chance yet again.