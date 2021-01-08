Helen's Ideal suited to the race terms

Jockey Greg Cheyne, the rider of Helen's Ideal in Race 4.

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) WINTER MOSAIC was well supported when winning on debut. She quickened nicely to score but will now be giving weight to her rivals.

(7) SEEKING PEACE was caught late last time and is clearly improving.

(6) RIO SUPREMO was not disgraced when fourth on debut and should improve.

Watch the betting on the four newcomers. It will not surprise if one of them were to score.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) QUEEN NIYABAH and (2) WIFE OF WINDSOR are returning from breaks but have shown promise. If fit, they can win.

(3) IN YOUR TIME is holding form and deserves respect.

(4) OHWHATANIGHT is clearly unreliable but ran well enough last time to suggest a win is not far away.

(10) LITTLE DOE was doing her best work late on debut. She can go one better.

(11) MADELINE is likely to improve off her modest debut.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) KATIE TO has been very consistent. There is no reason to suggest she will not run another decent race.

(2) DAUGHTER OF ZEUS and stable companion (3) OUR WORLD showed enough in their latest start to hold winning hopes.

(4) DUPLICITY is improving and should be at the finish.

(8) GLITTER IN THE AIR is better than her last run would suggest. She must be considered.

(11) STARBOARD should like this longer distance. She was unlucky not to win her last start.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) HELEN'S IDEAL should be suited to the conditions of this race. She is coming off a good last run but is tackling a fair field. Top jockey Greg Cheyne will be aboard.

(2) ICON PRINCESS is better than her last run suggests. She will prefer this distance, so must be considered.

(3) OUR PRIZED JEWEL won well last time but may have to try and make all the running again from a modest draw.

(4) QUEEN OF QUIET is returning from a break but is not out of it.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(1) LOVE HAPPENS performed best of those he ran against last start and must be considered.

(2) CAPOEIRA is clearly better than his last run suggests and could bounce back to win.

(3) MAJESTIC MOZART and (5) SIR MICHAEL are also capable of better than they showed last time.

(7) NORTHERN SONG won a good race last time and could be a lot better than rated.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(1) SLEEPING SINGLE is battling to find some winning form but was not disgraced when third last time.

(3) RATTLE MOUSE is unreliable but has a place chance.

(4) ELUSIVE FORTUNE returns from a short break but has been in good form since racing resumed.

(5) JACQUELINE is holding form and can contest the finish again.

(7) CATCHAFALLINGSTAR and (8) BOLD DIVA also have winning chances.