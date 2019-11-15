He's set to Open Fire again

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(12) KEEPER OF THE KEYS can go close.

(4) ELUSIVE JAID makes her local debut and could improve.

(5) EVERMORE is better than her last run would suggest and she is clearly not out of it.

(9) CAPTAIN'S HEIR needs to do more to win but might place.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) FOREIGN SOURCE only found Viva Rio a bit too good for him last time out. He looks hard to oppose.

(4) CAPTAIN ANNE BONNY needed her last run and is likely to do a lot better this time.

(2) GIACOMO is improving and is holding his form.

(5) BENEFICIARY tries further and might place.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(2) GOLD PACT has been a disappointment in that he has yet to win but he can go close once again.

(3) FREEZING FAST found a decent sort ahead of him when runner-up last time out. He can go one better.

(5) KING CAPONE is improving and could place.

(1) GREATEST WISH has struggled in his last two runs and he returns from a break.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(2) OPEN FIRE continues to win and is now looking for his fourth straight win. He must be respected.

(1) HARD CORE was full of running when winning his latest start. He will carry a penalty for that win.

(6) COYOTE CREEK has won twice in his last 3 starts and is clearly not out of it.

(4) DUBULA has won on the turf and he could be the surprise package of the race.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(5) ALWAYS DANCING won well on the turf back in June and must be rated as a winning chance.

(4) BELIEVETHISBEAUTY has been doing very well on the Polytrack of late and is clearly not out of it returning to the turf.

(1) MISS CALYPSO has had to battle in her two local starts but could improve.

(2) TRAVEL IN STYLE is improving and has a place chance.

(3) GET YOUR GROVE ON has a wide draw to overcome.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(10) BEETHOVEN can win this and it would not surprise.

(5) ROYAL FORT returns from a break and is clearly not out of it.

(8) VARSITY BOURBON was full of running when shedding his maiden tag.

(2) AFRICAN CHIME has won both her starts and has a winning chance returning from a break.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(3) HOOVES OF TROY probably found the 1,600m a bit much last time out. But that form is solid and he can bounce back and win over this shorter distance.

(1) ALWAHSH surprised the odds on pop Outlandos D Amour last week and can follow up in this line-up.

(2) VIVIR was a bit disappointing in her last two starts but is capable of doing better.

(4) COPPER TRAIL and (5) CLIFTON CRUSHER can earn some money.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(4) TOM 'N JERRY is holding form and does have a winning chance.

(7) FINLEY HILL is in good heart and returns to the turf with a winning chance.

(1) STRONG 'N BRAVE is in good form and should fight out the finish.

(3) CRUZ GIOVANNI is battling to win but has some fair recent form and can earn.